76ers HC Doc Rivers Says 'I Think I Got 2 Years Left' amid Hot-Seat Rumors After Loss

As the city of Philadelphia calls for major changes, Doc Rivers does not seem to fear the hot seat.

The embattled 76ers coach said he intends to return next season when asked about his job status following Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

"Yeah," Rivers told reporters. "I think I have two years left."

Rivers signed a five-year contract with the Sixers in 2020.

Viewed as a potential missing piece after the team continually stalled in the postseason under Brett Brown, Rivers has fared no better. The Sixers have been eliminated in the conference semifinals in each of his three seasons with the franchise.

Twice in Rivers' tenure he's seen his team collapse in a Game 7 loss, first in 2021 against the Atlanta Hawks and then this weekend in Boston. He is now 17-33 when attempting to close out a series in the playoffs.

"I'm disappointed. I thought we had the right group. I really did," the 61-year-old said. "It's funny. I look out, and I talk about keeping receipts sometimes, you know what I mean? I don't think one person in this room picked the Sixers. Not one. But we did. And we chose to believe that we could win anyway, and we almost pulled it off.

"Game 6 will be something we'll think about. Game 7 will be something we think about. But as far as our guys fight, against everybody who picked against us, they didn't care. They thought they could still win this series. And that's something good about our team. I thought overall we were fighters."

The Sixers face an uncertain future with James Harden potentially hitting free agency. His level of play has been inconsistent during his tenure in Philadelphia, but the team's ceiling collapses if he decides to leave.

Rivers' job status seems murky given the continued playoff failures and increased pressure of building a winner around MVP Joel Embiid.