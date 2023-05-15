Legendary Poker Player Doyle Brunson Dies at 89; 10-Time World Series of Poker Champ

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Poker Hall of Famer Doyle Brunson passed away Sunday at the age of 89, his family announced.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson," the family said in a statement. "He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.

Considered the "Godfather of Poker," Brunson is one of the legends of the game with 10 World Series of Poker bracelets, which is tied for the second-most in history. He also has 26 WSOP final tables and a victory on the World Poker Tour on his resume.

Brunson won back-to-back World Series of Poker main event titles in 1976 and 1977. He made the final table three more times over his illustrious career and competed in the event as recently as 2018 when he made the final table in the $10,000 2-7 lowball event.

He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame at 54 and finished his career with over $6 million in live tournament earnings.

In addition to his massive success at the table, Brunson perhaps became even better known for sharing the game that he loved with the world. He wrote two books, Super System and Super System 2, which helped teach the public how to play poker.

The former is considered the fundamental text of the game.

Brunson is survived by his wife, Louise; his son, Todd; and his daughter, Pam.