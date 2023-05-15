Bold Predictions for 2023 NBA Conference Finals

1 of 4

Given the fact that he's averaging 31.1 points this postseason, this might not seem all that bold, but the Celtics have a pair of candidates for this honor too.

After scoring 51 on Sunday (an NBA record for a Game 7), Jayson Tatum is up to 28.2 points in the playoffs. At 24.6, Jaylen Brown isn't far behind. And as last year's Finals showed us, he's capable of bringing more in the event Tatum struggles.

Having both of those players, Marcus Smart and Derrick White means Boston has a ton of defensive ability and versatility to throw at Butler too. In theory, that should be able to slow him down (or at least make things trickier for him).

But if there's one thing we've learned about Jimmy since he joined the Heat, it's that there really isn't a playoff puzzle he can't solve.

This is his third conference finals appearance in four years. And since he came to Miami, no one in the league has more playoff wins over replacement player.

Butler himself may insist that "Playoff Jimmy" is "not a thing," but the numbers say otherwise. And the more obstacles thrown in his way, the more ferocious Playoff Jimmy seems to become.

Boston's offensive talent is going to have some explosive stretches, and Butler is really Miami's only weapon for a shootout. That means he's going to score in bunches. He might even raise that 31.1-point average before the series is over.