X

    Joel Embiid Quotes Giannis Antetokounmpo After 76ers' Exit: 'Steps to Success'

    Francisco RosaMay 14, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    In a year in which he won his first league MVP, the result was the same for Joel Embiid.

    He and the Philadelphia 76ers finished the campaign with yet another disappointing early exit from the NBA playoffs.

    Embiid and the 76ers lost in blowout fashion to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon in Game 7, 112-88. And despite it being one of the worse performances of his postseason career, he tried to have some perspective.

    In his postgame press conference, he adopted Giannis Antetokounmpo's philosophy on failure that the two-time MVP touched on following his own playoff exit in the first round a couple of weeks ago.

    "For me, I just look at it as a good step," Embiid said. "Like someone said, 'It's not a failure, [there's] steps to success.'"

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Joel Embiid Quotes Giannis Antetokounmpo After 76ers' Exit: 'Steps to Success'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.