Joel Embiid Quotes Giannis Antetokounmpo After 76ers' Exit: 'Steps to Success'

In a year in which he won his first league MVP, the result was the same for Joel Embiid.

He and the Philadelphia 76ers finished the campaign with yet another disappointing early exit from the NBA playoffs.

Embiid and the 76ers lost in blowout fashion to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon in Game 7, 112-88. And despite it being one of the worse performances of his postseason career, he tried to have some perspective.

In his postgame press conference, he adopted Giannis Antetokounmpo's philosophy on failure that the two-time MVP touched on following his own playoff exit in the first round a couple of weeks ago.

"For me, I just look at it as a good step," Embiid said. "Like someone said, 'It's not a failure, [there's] steps to success.'"

