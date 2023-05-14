Ben Simmons Clowned by Fans for Posting Photo of 76ers' Blowout Loss to Celtics on IG

Elsa/Getty Images

Ben Simmons was watching from his couch as the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated in a blowout 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The former 76ers guard posted a photo of the Eastern Conference Semifinals loss on his Instagram story Sunday, earning less-than-impressed reactions from Philadelphia fans.

Simmons, who hasn't played since suffering a back injury in February, watched his Brooklyn Nets get swept by the 76ers in the first round back in April. Some fans scoffed at him seemingly enjoying his old team's downfall.

Other fans were on Simmons' side. In two Philadelphia playoff runs since Simmons was traded to the Nets for James Harden, the 76ers have not advanced any farther into the postseason than they did with him on the roster.

For the sixth season in a row, Philadelphia will now exit the playoffs before the Eastern Conference Finals. The team has not appeared in a conference finals since 2001.

Despite suffering an injury and missing months of NBA play and the FIBA World Cup, Simmons seems to be enjoying watching his former team suffer another playoff disappointment.