    Ben Simmons Clowned by Fans for Posting Photo of 76ers' Blowout Loss to Celtics on IG

    Julia StumbaughMay 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Ben Simmons was watching from his couch as the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated in a blowout 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

    The former 76ers guard posted a photo of the Eastern Conference Semifinals loss on his Instagram story Sunday, earning less-than-impressed reactions from Philadelphia fans.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ben Simmons posted this on his IG story 🤷‍♂️😬 <a href="https://t.co/N848q90S7U">pic.twitter.com/N848q90S7U</a>

    Simmons, who hasn't played since suffering a back injury in February, watched his Brooklyn Nets get swept by the 76ers in the first round back in April. Some fans scoffed at him seemingly enjoying his old team's downfall.

    NY Punk @NYPunk

    <a href="https://t.co/rR6LlYci0C">pic.twitter.com/rR6LlYci0C</a>

    Giovanni Rosello @LuckyGio2

    While watching from the couch…. <a href="https://t.co/uTRFqaqIef">pic.twitter.com/uTRFqaqIef</a>

    Jorch @Jorch24

    Tv off-center, as his shot.

    Sam.3🤘 @HTXSam3

    Oh no Ben <a href="https://t.co/v4DTDeskEK">pic.twitter.com/v4DTDeskEK</a>

    Jonathan Yefet @JYefet

    Would have been nice if he tuned into the <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> series… or the Hawks series years ago as well.

    Escaraw @Escaraw2021

    <a href="https://t.co/B0tV0hMW93">pic.twitter.com/B0tV0hMW93</a>

    Samii @samiichels

    This dude not serious😭😭😭 Me and Simmons have played the same minutes this post season😭😭

    Vernest Brown @SHAWN_7lo

    Like they would've won if he was playing 😭😭😭😭😭😭

    RJ Barrett Fanatic @PlayoffBoundNYK

    Simmons watching Philly collapse in game 7 of the second round and he's not to blame <a href="https://t.co/rl4IxRx5rg">pic.twitter.com/rl4IxRx5rg</a>

    Other fans were on Simmons' side. In two Philadelphia playoff runs since Simmons was traded to the Nets for James Harden, the 76ers have not advanced any farther into the postseason than they did with him on the roster.

    Jazz For 3 @JazzForThree

    you wish you were in the playoffs ben

    , @user12346758

    Ben Simmons got the last laugh<br> <br>Philly has done nothing without him. <br><br>He was NOT the problem, only a scapegoat.

    For the sixth season in a row, Philadelphia will now exit the playoffs before the Eastern Conference Finals. The team has not appeared in a conference finals since 2001.

    Despite suffering an injury and missing months of NBA play and the FIBA World Cup, Simmons seems to be enjoying watching his former team suffer another playoff disappointment.

