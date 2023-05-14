X

    Jayson Tatum's Historic Game 7 in Celtics' Win vs. Embiid, 76ers Leaves Fans in Awe

    Francisco RosaMay 14, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    It was a Game 7 masterpiece from Jayson Tatum.

    Boston's superstar dropped 51 points to keep the Celtics' season alive on their home floor and once again proved he's one of the best players on the planet—not so humbly this time around—en route to a 112-88 blowout over the 76ers.

    It was the most points ever scored by a player in Game 7 history.

    Up just three points going into halftime, Tatum went supernova in the second half, cooking the 76ers from all areas of the floor on an efficient 17-of-28 shooting from the field. He also had 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals for a complete performance.

    This exhibition was a continuation from the fourth quarter in Game 6 on Thursday night in Philadelphia in which Tatum had 16 points to force Game 7 after struggling mightily over the first three quarters.

    Celtics fans were rocking at the TD Garden, seeing their all-world superstar back to his very best.

    In addition to Tatum, Jaylen Brown poured in 25 points of his own, sending Boston's core to their second-consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance, where they'll look to repeat as conference champs.

    Meanwhile, Philly's star duo of league MVP Joel Embiid and James Harden didn't show up when their team needed them most. They combined for just 28 points, with Harden scoring just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

    NBA Twitter was beside itself as it watched Tatum set Philly's world on fire.

    NBA @NBA

    JAYSON TATUM HAS 51 POINTS 😱<br><br>THE MOST EVER IN A GAME 7. HISTORY.<br><br>📺: Live on ABC <a href="https://t.co/7CHmfr0GiE">pic.twitter.com/7CHmfr0GiE</a>

    austin williams @austinxwill

    Tatum hit a dagger in the MVP's face to give him the most points in a game 7 in playoff history. That plus the 5-0 celebration is objectively tough. <a href="https://t.co/ruFPpCkhZ2">pic.twitter.com/ruFPpCkhZ2</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    First player in franchise history with<br><br>40+ PTS<br>10+ REB<br>5+ 3P<br><br>in a playoff game. <a href="https://t.co/jzoXxv2ysv">pic.twitter.com/jzoXxv2ysv</a>

    Harry Giles III @HGiiizzle

    Oh they on that in Boston today huh 👀👀

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Jay killin these dudes ~ too Ez!

    Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 @Pp_doesit

    game is real slow for 0, philly tryna get it all back in one play smh

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Tatum is POSSESSED!!! God Bless America

    Mark Phillips @SupremeDreams_1

    Somebody stop Jayson Tatum this bullying fr 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Instant classic performance by Jayson Tatum<br><br>51 points<br>13 rebounds<br>5 assists<br>0 turnovers<br><br>17/28 FG<br>74.6% TS<br><br>+33 in a Celtics Game 7 win over the Sixers <a href="https://t.co/V1MYysEMWV">pic.twitter.com/V1MYysEMWV</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Steph Curry's NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 (50) reigned for 2 weeks. Jayson Tatum is now the new record holder (51, and counting).

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    jayson tatum against the sixers right now is a great white shark in a kiddie pool full of sleepy toddlers

    Still just 25, Tatum now has Boston on the precipice of going to a second-consecutive NBA Finals and has single handedly kept his team's season alive over the last two games.

    Standing in the Celtics' way is a familiar foe in Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who they have now faced in three out of the last four Eastern Conference Finals, including last season. The two teams are 1-1 in the previous series.

    Last year's series went seven games.

    Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.