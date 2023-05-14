X

    Joel Embiid, Harden Ripped by Fans for Awful Game 7 in 76ers' Loss to Tatum, Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: James Harden #1 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum played like a superstar on Sunday. Joel Embiid and James Harden did not.

    And it's the main reason why the Boston Celtics are off to the Eastern Conference Finals and the Philadelphia 76ers are not.

    The Celtics blew out the Sixers, 112-88, in the decisive game of the second-round series on Sunday behind Tatum's 51 points, an NBA record for a Game 7.

    NBA @NBA

    TATUM TAKEOVER IN GAME 7 🤯<br><br>25 PTS IN THE FIRST HALF.<br><br>📺: Live on ABC <a href="https://t.co/Mb7Owxp4t6">pic.twitter.com/Mb7Owxp4t6</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Jayson Tatum is up to 30 points in Game 7 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/Jig6uUIdf1">pic.twitter.com/Jig6uUIdf1</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "THIS IS MY S—T."<br><br>JAYSON TATUM 🗣️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/wNDJSVUdLf">pic.twitter.com/wNDJSVUdLf</a>

    NBA @NBA

    JAYSON TATUM IS UNBELIEVABLE 😱<br><br>42 PTS IN GAME 7. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAYOFFMODE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAYOFFMODE</a><br><br>📺: Live on ABC <a href="https://t.co/6c6BLYruL9">pic.twitter.com/6c6BLYruL9</a>

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    New record for most Game 7 points in NBA history: Jayson Tatum – 51 on the 76ers.

    While he was lighting the nets on fire, Philly's pair of MVPs in Embiid and Harden combined to shoot 8-of-29 from the field for just 24 points. Put another way, Tatum alone more than doubled their scoring.

    It was a shocking choke job from Philly's two stars, and NBA Twitter didn't hold back:

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Tatum and brown showed up. Harden and Embiid didn't. On a macro scale, that's what this game is coming down to

    Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

    Tatum is a killer when everything is on the line, Embiid &amp; Harden are not. It's that simple.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Harden and Embiid are SCARED!!! Ain't no other way around it. They should be EMBARRASSED

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Boston has Jayson Tatum <br><br>Philadelphia doesn't <br><br>There's your lead for Monday

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    One team's best player has delivered.

    Spike Eskin @SpikeEskin

    Just an awful, awful, awful performance from Embiid. To be honest, I half expect it from Harden, but for Joel to go out like this is a complete embarrassment.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    This is some truly, truly dreadful stuff from Joel Embiid and James Harden.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Role players often make the difference in Game 7 but today it's as simple as one team's stars vastly outplaying the other team's stars

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    This is the exact scenario the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> have worked all year to avoid <br><br>2nd round. Game 7. Complete no show. <br><br>This is the nightmare coming to life

    Martin Frank @Mfranknfl

    I swear, I have never seen a team completely disintegrate like that. In any game, let alone Game 7.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    A James Harden team falls flat in Game 7? You don't say

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Celtics have been excellent, but it takes two to produce this blowout tango. Sixers are embarrassing themselves. Where is the competitive character?

    Derrick Gunn @RealDGunn

    Today Tatum did what a leader does in big games put his team on his back … while the league MVP is MIA (missing in action ) … <br><br>I think Harden was mentally packed up and headed to Houston after game 5 ….<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tearitdown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tearitdown</a>/rebuildit

    Tatum deserves to be the focal point for his excellent performance, but from a Philly perspective, it's hard to ignore just how disappointing the performance from the Sixers—and namely, Embiid and Harden—was in an elimination game.

    Harden likely cemented his reputation as a player who shrinks in the biggest moments. Embiid, who has never gotten past the second round, is building a similar resume. Doc Rivers continues to add to the narrative, outside of his one title with Boston, that he struggles to get teams over the playoff hump.

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    This is gonna be Doc Rivers 33rd career loss as a HC in potential series clinching playoff games.<br><br>Think about that for a second.

    Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) @MikePradaNBA

    Assuming Philly doesn't rally, Doc Rivers-coached teams will fall to 16-33 when they have three wins in a seven-game series.

    But the Sixers, in general, folded. After trailing by just three at the half, the Sixers were outscored 33-10 in the third quarter. They shot 8-of-37 (21.6 percent) from three and turned the ball over 12 times to just seven for the Celtics.

    Losing a Game 7 on the road when the other team's best player goes absolutely nuclear might, in different circumstances, be easier to stomach. But the Sixers had the Celtics on the ropes, up 3-2 in the series and at home in Philadelphia for Game 6, a game in which Tatum struggled immensely for three quarters before catching fire in the fourth.

    That was a huge blown opportunity. So was a Game 7 that was close for a half before the Sixers just seemingly forgot how to play basketball.

    If you've ever listened to Philadelphia sports talk radio, you know it won't be pretty after the team's performance these past two games—namely for Embiid and Harden, who came up tiny in the shadow of Tatum's giant offensive outburst.