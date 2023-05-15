NCAA Softball Championships 2023 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

NCAA Softball Championships 2023 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and MoreMay 15, 2023
The 2023 Women's College World Series brackets have been released, and the path to Oklahoma City has officially been paved.
Thirty-two teams got there through automatic bids, while the remaining 32 had to wait until the bracket was officially announced to know their fate.
The Oklahoma Sooners (51-1) will begin their chase for a third consecutive national championship as the No. 1 overall seed. Some potential challengers include UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee.
Here's a look at the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, with the full bracket available at NCAA.com
2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule
Regionals: May 19-21
Super Regionals: May 25-28
Women's College World Series: June 1-9
The action will get underway with 16 regionals:
2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites
Norman Regional
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Hofstra
Missouri vs. Cal Berkeley
Los Angeles Regional
No. 2 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon
San Diego State vs. Liberty
Tallahassee Regional
No. 3 Florida State vs. Marist
UCF vs. South Carolina
Knoxville Regional
No. 4 Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky
Louisville vs. Indiana
Tuscaloosa Regional
No. 5 Alabama vs. LIU
Middle Tennessee vs. Central Arkansas
Stillwater Regional
No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. UMBC
Nebraska vs. Wichita State
Seattle Regional
No. 7 Washington vs. Northern Colorado
McNeese vs. Minnesota
Tempe Regional
No. 8 Duke vs. George Mason
Campbell vs. Charlotte
Stanford Regional
No. 9 Stanford vs. Long Beach State
Florida vs. Loyola Marymount
Baton Rouge Regional
No. 10 LSU vs. Prairie View A&M
Omaha vs. Louisiana
Fayetteville Regional
No. 11 Arkansas vs. Harvard
Oregon vs. Notre Dame
Evanston Regional
No. 12 Northwestern vs. Eastern Illinois
Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky
Austin Regional
No. 13 Texas vs. Seton Hall
Texas St. vs. Texas A&M
Athens Regional
No. 14 Georgia vs. N.C. Central
Virginia Tech vs. Boston University
Salt Lake City Regional
No. 15 Utah vs. Southern Illinois
Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Orlando Regional
No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova
Clemson vs. Stanford
The Sooners are looking to win their fifth championship of the past decade and are currently riding a 43-game winning streak. They are coming off a Big-12 Championship victory over Texas, and are looking forward to the challenge of the tournament.
"We're ready," OU head coach Patty Gasso said, according to Justin Martinez of the Oklahoman. "We just need to rest and have good practices. ... There's nothing else I can practice with them. Well, there is. But we're ready."
UCLA is looking to avenge a Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah and will look to players like Maya Brady to bring the Bruins to the promised land.
Another notable team is the Northwestern Wildcats, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in walk-off fashion to win the Big Ten Championship.
Texas, the 2022 runner-up, has a more favorable path this season as hosts of a super regional. The Longhorns went on their miracle run last season as an unseeded team.