NCAA Softball Championships 2023 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Women's College World Series brackets have been released, and the path to Oklahoma City has officially been paved.

Thirty-two teams got there through automatic bids, while the remaining 32 had to wait until the bracket was officially announced to know their fate.

The Oklahoma Sooners (51-1) will begin their chase for a third consecutive national championship as the No. 1 overall seed. Some potential challengers include UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee.

Here's a look at the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, with the full bracket available at NCAA.com

2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule

Regionals: May 19-21

Super Regionals: May 25-28

Women's College World Series: June 1-9

The action will get underway with 16 regionals:

2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites

Norman Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Hofstra

Missouri vs. Cal Berkeley

Los Angeles Regional

No. 2 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon

San Diego State vs. Liberty

Tallahassee Regional

No. 3 Florida State vs. Marist

UCF vs. South Carolina

Knoxville Regional

No. 4 Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky

Louisville vs. Indiana

Tuscaloosa Regional

No. 5 Alabama vs. LIU

Middle Tennessee vs. Central Arkansas

Stillwater Regional

No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. UMBC

Nebraska vs. Wichita State

Seattle Regional

No. 7 Washington vs. Northern Colorado

McNeese vs. Minnesota

Tempe Regional

No. 8 Duke vs. George Mason

Campbell vs. Charlotte

Stanford Regional

No. 9 Stanford vs. Long Beach State

Florida vs. Loyola Marymount

Baton Rouge Regional

No. 10 LSU vs. Prairie View A&M

Omaha vs. Louisiana

Fayetteville Regional

No. 11 Arkansas vs. Harvard

Oregon vs. Notre Dame

Evanston Regional

No. 12 Northwestern vs. Eastern Illinois

Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky

Austin Regional

No. 13 Texas vs. Seton Hall

Texas St. vs. Texas A&M

Athens Regional

No. 14 Georgia vs. N.C. Central

Virginia Tech vs. Boston University

Salt Lake City Regional

No. 15 Utah vs. Southern Illinois

Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Orlando Regional

No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova

Clemson vs. Stanford

The Sooners are looking to win their fifth championship of the past decade and are currently riding a 43-game winning streak. They are coming off a Big-12 Championship victory over Texas, and are looking forward to the challenge of the tournament.

"We're ready," OU head coach Patty Gasso said, according to Justin Martinez of the Oklahoman. "We just need to rest and have good practices. ... There's nothing else I can practice with them. Well, there is. But we're ready."

UCLA is looking to avenge a Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah and will look to players like Maya Brady to bring the Bruins to the promised land.

Another notable team is the Northwestern Wildcats, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in walk-off fashion to win the Big Ten Championship.

Texas, the 2022 runner-up, has a more favorable path this season as hosts of a super regional. The Longhorns went on their miracle run last season as an unseeded team.