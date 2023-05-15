X

    NCAA Softball Championships 2023 Bracket: Schedule, Matchups and More

    Jack MurrayMay 15, 2023

    The 2023 Women's College World Series brackets have been released, and the path to Oklahoma City has officially been paved.

    Thirty-two teams got there through automatic bids, while the remaining 32 had to wait until the bracket was officially announced to know their fate.

    The Oklahoma Sooners (51-1) will begin their chase for a third consecutive national championship as the No. 1 overall seed. Some potential challengers include UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee.

    Here's a look at the schedule for each of the three rounds in the WCWS, with the full bracket available at NCAA.com

    2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule

    Regionals: May 19-21

    Super Regionals: May 25-28

    Women's College World Series: June 1-9

    The action will get underway with 16 regionals:

    2023 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Sites

    Norman Regional

    No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Hofstra

    Missouri vs. Cal Berkeley

    Los Angeles Regional

    No. 2 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon

    San Diego State vs. Liberty

    Tallahassee Regional

    No. 3 Florida State vs. Marist

    UCF vs. South Carolina

    Knoxville Regional

    No. 4 Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky

    Louisville vs. Indiana

    Tuscaloosa Regional

    No. 5 Alabama vs. LIU

    Middle Tennessee vs. Central Arkansas

    Stillwater Regional

    No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. UMBC

    Nebraska vs. Wichita State

    Seattle Regional

    No. 7 Washington vs. Northern Colorado

    McNeese vs. Minnesota

    Tempe Regional

    No. 8 Duke vs. George Mason

    Campbell vs. Charlotte

    Stanford Regional

    No. 9 Stanford vs. Long Beach State

    Florida vs. Loyola Marymount

    Baton Rouge Regional

    No. 10 LSU vs. Prairie View A&M

    Omaha vs. Louisiana

    Fayetteville Regional

    No. 11 Arkansas vs. Harvard

    Oregon vs. Notre Dame

    Evanston Regional

    No. 12 Northwestern vs. Eastern Illinois

    Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky

    Austin Regional

    No. 13 Texas vs. Seton Hall

    Texas St. vs. Texas A&M

    Athens Regional

    No. 14 Georgia vs. N.C. Central

    Virginia Tech vs. Boston University

    Salt Lake City Regional

    No. 15 Utah vs. Southern Illinois

    Ole Miss vs. Baylor

    Orlando Regional

    No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova

    Clemson vs. Stanford

    The Sooners are looking to win their fifth championship of the past decade and are currently riding a 43-game winning streak. They are coming off a Big-12 Championship victory over Texas, and are looking forward to the challenge of the tournament.

    "We're ready," OU head coach Patty Gasso said, according to Justin Martinez of the Oklahoman. "We just need to rest and have good practices. ... There's nothing else I can practice with them. Well, there is. But we're ready."

    UCLA is looking to avenge a Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah and will look to players like Maya Brady to bring the Bruins to the promised land.

    Another notable team is the Northwestern Wildcats, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in walk-off fashion to win the Big Ten Championship.

    Texas, the 2022 runner-up, has a more favorable path this season as hosts of a super regional. The Longhorns went on their miracle run last season as an unseeded team.