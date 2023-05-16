MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Orioles and Rangers Make Their Case for the No. 1 Spot

1 of 10

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

30. Oakland Athletics (9-34)

Previous Rank: 29

After briefly climbing to No. 29 last week following a series win over the Kansas City Royals, the Athletics are back at the bottom after going 1-6 against the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. A player worth watching is breakout slugger Brent Rooker, who has accounted for 22.9 percent of the team's home runs (11) while hitting .308/.420/.650 for a 202 OPS+ that leads the majors.

29. Chicago White Sox (14-28)

Previous Rank: 26

Dropping three of four to the Royals moves the White Sox down to their lowest ranking of the year, and it won't be long before the vultures start circling their roster looking for potential trade chips. On a positive note, Luis Robert Jr. is hitting .422/.509/.933 with six home runs in 53 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to May.

28. Kansas City Royals (12-31)

Previous Rank: 30

The Royals took three of four from the White Sox to begin last week, but that was immediately followed by a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. Former top prospect Nick Pratto is hitting .377/.468/.585 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 16 games since he was recalled from the minors on April 28 while splitting his time between first base and the corner outfield spots.

27. San Francisco Giants (18-23)

Previous Rank: 23

After moving up in last week's rankings, the Giants tumble back down following series losses to the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks. They rank sixth in the majors with a 3.47 ERA from their starting pitchers, yet they are playing sub-.500 baseball due to an inconsistent offense and a bullpen that ranks 28th with a 5.95 ERA and has seven blown saves in 17 chances.

26. Washington Nationals (18-23)

Previous Rank: 25

The Nationals picked up their second series win of the month when they took two of three on the road against the Giants, and while contention is likely not in the cards, this team continues to modestly exceed low expectations. The starting rotation has been a surprise strength with a 4.44 ERA that ranks 15th in the majors, led by young up-and-comers Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore.