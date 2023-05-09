MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Dodgers Climb Into Top 10 While Mets Tumble

2 of 10

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

25. Washington Nationals (15-20)

Previous Rank: 25

The Nationals picked up their first series win at home last week when they took three of four from the Chicago Cubs, and while they are well out of contention in the NL East, they have still been better than expected in the early going. Young starters Josiah Gray (7 GS, 3.03 ERA, 38.2 IP) and MacKenzie Gore (7 GS, 3.65 ERA, 37.0 IP) look like potential long-term building blocks.

24. Colorado Rockies (14-22)

Previous Rank: 27

The Rockies entered last week riding an ugly 4-14 stretch, but they finished 5-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets for far and away their most successful stretch of the 2023 season. Hyped rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar got off to a slow start at the plate, but he has turned a corner and is hitting .361/.378/.722 with eight extra-base hits in his last 10 games.

23. San Francisco Giants (15-19)

Previous Rank: 24

A 4-2 week against the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers has the Giants trending in the right direction, and they have a chance to continue building momentum with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals to kick off the week. Veterans Alex Cobb (7 GS, 2.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40.1 IP) and Anthony DeSclafani (6 GS, 2.13 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 38.0) have been one of the best starting pitching tandems in baseball.

22. Detroit Tigers (16-18)

Previous Rank: 23

The Tigers kicked off last week with a sweep of the New York Mets and ran their winning streak to five games before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez has a 0.52 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 34.2 innings over his last five starts after tossing eight shutout innings of two-hit ball against the Mets last time out, and the five-year, $77 million deal he signed prior to last season has quickly gone from disaster to bargain.

21. Cleveland Guardians (16-19)

Previous Rank: 21

Entering Monday, the Guardians had not strung together a winning streak of more than two games since starting the year 4-1, and they continue to hover around the .500 mark after a series loss to the New York Yankees and a series win over the Minnesota Twins last week. Rookie starters Logan Allen (3 GS, 2.70 ERA, 16.2 IP) and Tanner Bibee (2 GS, 2.45 ERA, 11.0 IP) have made an immediate impact.