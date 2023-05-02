MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays and Orioles Soar as Cardinals, Mariners Sink

0 of 10

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first month of the 2023 MLB season is in the books, and the Tampa Bay Rays have separated themselves from the pack as baseball's best team while leading the majors in a number of crucial categories.

Behind them, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles have been two of baseball's biggest early surprises, earning a spot inside the top five in the rankings after entering the year with modest expectations at best.

On the other end of the spectrum, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox have been wildly disappointing, while the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians continued their slide down the rankings this past week.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.