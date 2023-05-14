X

    NBA Rumors: Mark Jackson to Interview for Bucks HC Job; Coached Warriors from 2011-14

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: ESPN analyst, Mark Jackson reports on the game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former NBA player, Golden State Warriors head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson reportedly will interview for the Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Per that report, Jackson was a finalist for the Sacramento Kings' head coaching position last offseason before the team hired Mike Brown, who led them to the postseason and won the NBA's Coach of the Year award.

