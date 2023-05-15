10 NHL Teams That Need to Make a Bold Trade in the Offseason

0 of 10

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The focus of most NHL fans and pundits right now is on the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, the general managers of teams that failed to qualify for the postseason or those eliminated from the first two rounds are already at work on their offseason plans for the 2023-24 season.

For the second straight season, the salary cap is projected to increase by just $1 million, this time rising to $83.5 million. Puck Pedia indicates 15 of the NHL's 32 clubs will have less than $10 million in salary-cap space, while seven others have less than $15 million.

That could force clubs with limited cap space, like the Boston Bruins, to make cost-cutting trades to re-sign some key players or replace others. Meanwhile, teams flush with cap space, such as the Detroit Red Wings, could be ready to make a significant deal to address a roster weakness.

Here's a look at 10 NHL teams that should consider making bold trades in the 2023 offseason. Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.