10 NHL Teams That Need to Make a Bold Trade in the Offseason

10 NHL Teams That Need to Make a Bold Trade in the OffseasonMay 15, 2023
The focus of most NHL fans and pundits right now is on the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, the general managers of teams that failed to qualify for the postseason or those eliminated from the first two rounds are already at work on their offseason plans for the 2023-24 season.
For the second straight season, the salary cap is projected to increase by just $1 million, this time rising to $83.5 million. Puck Pedia indicates 15 of the NHL's 32 clubs will have less than $10 million in salary-cap space, while seven others have less than $15 million.
That could force clubs with limited cap space, like the Boston Bruins, to make cost-cutting trades to re-sign some key players or replace others. Meanwhile, teams flush with cap space, such as the Detroit Red Wings, could be ready to make a significant deal to address a roster weakness.
Here's a look at 10 NHL teams that should consider making bold trades in the 2023 offseason. Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.
Arizona Coyotes
Since Bill Armstrong took over as general manager in 2020, the Arizona Coyotes have stuck to rebuilding by stockpiling draft picks or acquiring affordable young players. That usually meant trading away veteran players to achieve those goals.
The process has left the Coyotes awash with picks for this year's draft and the following three years. They've also got a pool of prospects considered among the league's top ten. Meanwhile, their roster contains young homegrown talent like Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and J.J. Moser.
Armstrong has done a tremendous job loading up the Coyotes for the future. However, he should consider adding some veterans in their mid-to-late 20s who can fit in well with his young stars and help this roster take the next step toward playoff contention. He can draw upon that deep pool of draft picks and prospects without moving a key roster player to do it.
With a projected $25.3 million in cap space and 15 roster players under contract for 2023-24, the Coyotes have the room to bolster their roster if they wish. Their young players need to see that Armstrong is also trying to help them improve right now. Otherwise, they could lose patience and follow the lead of former teammate Jakob Chychrun by asking to be traded.
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged that his club will have a different look next season during his end-of-season press conference. They currently have $4.9 million in projected salary-cap space for 2023-24, with Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic among his restricted free agents this summer.
The Bruins face uncertainty over the future of captain Patrice Bergeron. He and veteran center David Krejci are slated to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Sweeney also admitted he can't re-sign UFAs like Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway right now, even if he wanted to, because of his salary-cap constraints.
The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa suggested trading winger Taylor Hall for salary-cap relief. The 31-year-old left winger is signed through 2024-25 with an average annual value of $6 million. His 16-team no-trade clause reverts next season to a 10-team NTC.
Shinzawa also proposed that the Bruins peddle defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and his $3.7 million cap hit for next season to clear cap space or acquire a forward. Perhaps bundling Hall and Grzelcyk in a blockbuster move to a club with cap space that wants experienced depth might address both needs for the Bruins.
Buffalo Sabres
With the third-best goals-per-game average (3.57), the Buffalo Sabres were in the playoff chase until the final week of the regular season. However, they were hampered by shaky goaltending and poor defensive play. Their 3.62 goals-against per game was among the league's highest this season.
General manager Kevyn Adams must find an upgrade between the pipes and on the blue line this summer. His club has $19.5 million in projected cap space for 2023-24 with 20 players under contract, including all his core talent. That leaves more than enough room to address those two outstanding roster issues.
Carrying promising young goalies Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Adams might not have to go the trade route for an experienced goalie. Veterans such as Frederik Andersen, Semyon Varlamov or Joonas Korpisalo could be available via free agency for a reasonably-priced short-term contract.
Adams could also weaponize his cap space to target cap-strapped clubs with blue-line depth looking to shed a defenseman in a cost-cutting move. He has an extra second-round pick in this year's draft as well as a deep prospect pool to draw upon for trade bait to bolster his defense corps.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames are still seeking a replacement for Brad Treliving, who stepped down last month as general manager. Whoever gets the job will have to shed some salary with a trade or two to free up salary cap space. They currently have just $1.3 million in projected cap space with 19 active roster players under contract for 2023-24.
All the Flames' core players are under contract for next season. However, centers Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund were non-commital when asked during their end-of-season press conference if they would sign contract extensions. There's no indication they've changed their minds since head coach Darryl Sutter was relieved of his duties.
Treliving's replacement must determine not only where Lindholm and Backlund stand but also winger Tyler Toffoli and defensemen Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. They're also eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next summer. One or two could become cost-cutting candidates, depending on their willingness to test the market.
Sportsnet's Pat Steinberg suggested peddling Hanafin or Zadorov with defenseman Oliver Kylington returning and if Troy Stecher signs an affordable extension. Calgary Hockey Now's Steve Macfarlane believes Toffoli's trade value will never be higher than it is now coming off a career-best 73-point performance.
Columbus Blue Jackets
In Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, the Columbus Blue Jackets have two outstanding scoring wingers. What they're lacking is a proven first-line center skate alongside one or the other or perhaps with both on the same line.
Jackets captain Boone Jenner skated on the first line this season, but he's best suited as a second-line center. Jack Roslovic's inconsistent production and defensive mistakes have made him the subject of trade speculation. Youngsters Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson aren't ready yet for that role while recently signed Dmitri Voronkov lacks NHL experience.
Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is no stranger to making bold moves. He traded for Laine in January 2021 and signed Gaudreau as a free agent last summer. With a projected $17.1 million in cap space for 2023-24 and 21 active roster players under contract, he has the room to pursue a center this summer.
Given the limited depth in this summer's free-agent market, Kekäläinen could go the trade route by targeting teams with limited cap space looking to shed salary.
The Jackets GM has seven picks in the first four rounds of this year's draft (including two first-rounders) for trade bait, plus he can also include a promising prospect or two in the deal.
Detroit Red Wings
Since taking over as Detroit Red Wings general manager in 2019, Steve Yzerman has resisted making a bold offseason trade.
Instead, he's made most of his veteran additions via free agency such as last summer's signings of David Perron, Andrew Copp, Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik, Olli Määttä and Pius Suter.
Those moves, however, failed to bolster a Red Wings offense whose 2.89 goals-per-game average ranked 24th overall this season. They must address this problem over the offseason or face spending another season outside the NHL playoff picture.
Yzerman indicated that he'd likely look at this summer's free-agent market for help but conceded the pool of talent isn't as deep compared to last year. That could force him to consider going the trade route to find the scoring punch and physicality that he believes his roster needs to be competitive.
The Red Wings possess $30.7 million in projected cap space next season with 16 roster players under contract, including all their core players.
Yzerman could target clubs looking to shed salary or those with restricted free agents who could prove difficult to re-sign. He has two first-round picks and three second-rounders to draw on for trade bait if required.
Ottawa Senators
The summer of 2022 was a busy one for Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. He acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks, traded goalie Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs, signed free-agent center Claude Giroux and shipped netminder Filip Gustavsson to the Minnesota Wild for Cam Talbot.
While most of those moves improved the Senators this season, it failed to address their ongoing need for a reliable starting goaltender and defensive depth beyond top-three blueliners such as Thomas Chabot, March trade acquisition Jakob Chychrun and promising rookie Jake Sanderson. They wound up missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
Dorion could be busy again this summer. DeBrincat is a trade candidate after being non-committal regarding a contract extension. He's a restricted free agent who's also a year away from unrestricted free-agent eligibility. DeBrincat could end up traded by next month's NHL draft (June 28-29) if he doesn't agree to a long-term deal.
The Senators have $14.4 million in projected cap space for 2023-24 with 16 active roster players under contract. DeBrincat could fetch a reliable starting goalie or a top-four defenseman. They could also shop the winger for picks and prospects and perhaps use the cap space that would've gone to him to address their needs via free agency or other trades.
San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier hasn't said he's engaged in rebuilding his roster, but the moves he's made this season certainly suggest that's the direction he's taking.
Since last July, he has traded core players Brent Burns and Timo Meier for draft picks, prospects and promising young players.
He's yet to make his boldest move and that's trading Erik Karlsson.
The 32-year-old defenseman is signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $11.5 million. The Swedish player said he hadn't spoken with Grier about his future during his end-of-season press conference but reiterated his desire to play for a winner.
Karlsson won't get that opportunity with a Sharks team that's rebuilding even if management won't admit it. He could waive his no-movement clause to go to a contender this summer. A finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following his 101-point performance this season, he should draw considerable interest in this summer's trade market.
Grier might have to retain a portion of Karlsson's cap hit to facilitate a trade. It could be worthwhile doing so if he fetches a quality return that replenishes the Sharks' prospect pipeline or brings some much-needed young talent into their lineup.
Vancouver Canucks
For the second straight season, the Vancouver Canucks endured a poor first half that led to a coaching change followed by a stronger second half that seemed to suggest better days lay ahead.
The question now is whether they can actually follow up with a better and more consistent effort that turns them from playoff pretenders into contenders.
Making a move or two to bolster their blue-line depth would help. Their penalty-killing percentage (71.6) this season was dead last while their 3.61 goals-against per game was the eighth-highest overall. A healthier season for goalie Thatcher Demko could improve things, but they need a better defense corps in front of him.
The Canucks are currently sitting $1.6 million above next season's salary cap due to bonus overages from this season being tagged against their 2023-24 cap payroll. They have 21 active roster players under contract for next season but must make a cost-cutting move or two to free up sufficient cap space to upgrade their blue line.
That could mean peddling winger Brock Boeser and his $6.7 million cap hit for 2023-24. Perhaps winger Conor Garland ($4.95 million through 2025-26) is dangled as a trade chip. Maybe they go big and trade J.T. Miller and his $8 million annual cap hit through 2029-30 before his no-movement clause kicks in on July 1.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets enter this offseason at a crossroads with their current core talent.
In decline since reaching the 2018 Western Conference Finals, they stumbled through the second half of this season before bowing out of the opening round of the 2023 playoffs to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
That prompted speculation from the Winnipeg Sun's Paul Friesen and Sportsnet's Ken Wiebe over the futures of stars Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Hellebuyck, Scheifele and Wheeler are eligible to become unrestricted free agents next summer while Dubois is a restricted free agent who's a year away from UFA eligibility.
Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff didn't rule out making some roster changes this summer but kept his cards close to the vest regarding his plans. What's clear is that this club needs a shakeup of its core and a new direction.
Cheveldayoff doesn't have to trade all four players. Nevertheless, he has to determine if any of them see their future with the Jets beyond this season. Anyone who doesn't could be traded for the best possible returns.
Stats via NHL.com with salary and draft pick info via Puck Pedia and Cap Friendly.