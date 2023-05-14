Pistons Rumors: Kevin Ollie Seen by Insiders as GM Troy Weaver's Preference to be HC

Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Detroit Pistons are still evaluating multiple candidates in their coaching search, general manager Troy Weaver might have a clear favorite.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that Ollie "has been increasingly described in league coaching circles as the preferred choice" of Weaver. Stein added, however, that Weaver isn't the lone voice guiding the process since vice chairman Arn Tellem "wields considerable influence."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported May 8 that Detroit was planning to meet with its three finalists: Ollie, New Orleans Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins and Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee.

Stein noted there's a chance Monty Williams could join the fray after the Phoenix Suns unexpectedly fired him Saturday.

Especially with Williams on the market, fans might be left feeling underwhelmed if Ollie is picked to succeed Dwane Casey.

The 50-year-old spent 13 seasons in the NBA but was a journeyman rather than a star in the Association. As a coach, the prestige he gained by guiding UConn to a national title in 2014 was somewhat negated by what followed.

The Huskies made one NCAA tournament appearance over the next four years before firing Ollie in March 2018 amid the specter of potential NCAA violations. He received a three-year show-cause penalty in June 2019.

But Ollie's current role helping to guide the Overtime Elite project could leave him well-suited to coach a team still in a long-term rebuild.

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes are all 21 or younger. Detroit is poised to add another dynamic talent in the 2023 draft, where it's tied for the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Whoever takes over as head coach is unlikely to be judged by wins and losses over the next few years. Player development will be the top priority, and that's an area where Ollie has gained some experience with Overtime Elite.