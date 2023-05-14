X

    NBA Rumors: Clippers Gov. Steve Ballmer 'a Huge Fan of' HC Ty Lue amid Suns Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    Rumors have begun swirling that the Phoenix Suns have their eyes set on hiring Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after firing Monty Williams on Saturday.

    But Lue has friends in high places in the Clippers' organization, per NBA reporter Marc Stein, which may make them reluctant to part ways with the head coach:

    "It is not yet clear, however, how feasible any approach for Lue will be. [Suns owner Mat] Ishbia's very aggressive, spare-no-expense nature led to the deadline-day trade acquisition of Kevin Durant in February, but Lue is still under contract to the Clippers and, according to league sources, can count Clippers owner Steve Ballmer as a huge fan of his.

    "Would Ballmer and the Clippers actually allow Lue to join not only a conference rival but a team in the same division?"

