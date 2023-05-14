NFL Rumors: Isaiah Wynn Lands Dolphins Contract; Won Super Bowl 53 with Patriots

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wynn spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots. A first-round pick in 2018, he missed his entire rookie year because of a torn Achilles and watched as the Pats won their sixth Super Bowl title.

Injuries were once again a problem for Wynn in 2022. He missed the final seven games because of a foot problem.

His performance before that left something to be desired as well. According to Pro Football Reference, his eight penalties (four holding and four false starts) matched his highest since they started to get recorded in 2020.

In February, Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness listed the 27-year-old as a good buy-low target for a team, writing he's a "starting-caliber offensive tackle" when healthy.

ESPN's Matt Bowen also ranked him fifth among the best free agents still on the board at this point in the offseason:

"Wynn started just seven games for the Patriots this past season, logging a pass rush win rate of 87.2 percent (outside the top 40). Despite injuries and an uneven start to his pro career—he started only 40 games during his four years in New England—Wynn has high-end traits. He's a good mover with upper-body power and the footwork to play inside or on the edge of the pocket."

Terron Armstead is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl nod, so he's not going anywhere on the left side of the line. Austin Jackson was limited to two games in 2022, though. Even assuming he's the Week 1 starter at right tackle, Wynn is a sensible insurance policy who can provide depth along the offensive front.