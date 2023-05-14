NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 14 Schedule

1 of 2

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton's offensive theme in the postseason has been for Draisaitl, McDavid and others around them on their lines, or the power play, to carry them through games.

Draisaitl and McDavid have 16 points between them. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all have seven points each. No other skater has three points.

Bouchard, Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins had their statistics elevated because they played around Edmonton's two stars in some capacity.

The Oilers' three Game 5 goals all came from the power play, two from McDavid and one from Hyman. Bouchard, Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins were the only players with assists.

Draisaitl, McDavid and the other top offensive producers should be on the ice at a high volume on Sunday night as they try to keep the season alive.

Edmonton would love to score three more power-play goals in Game 6. That is the most dangerous part of its game.

The Oilers must excel with any man advantage they receive, but they also need to be more efficient in five-on-five play. Their last five-on-five goal was in the second period of Game 4.

Edmonton's path to victory involves major contributions from its top two lines, especially if Draisaitl and McDavid are separated at points of the contest, and if it receives a large volume of attempts from those players, it may be hard for Adin Hill to keep everything out of the Vegas net.