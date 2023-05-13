Jets GM Regrets Zach Wilson Not Having 'Veteran Presence' in QB Room as a Rookie

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets have some regrets with quarterback Zach Wilson, but they don't mean that the team necessarily regrets selecting him.

General manager Joe Douglas discussed how the team has handled the 2021 second overall pick on the PFT PM Podcast, notably about rushing the signal-caller into a starting role immediately.

"I think going back, it would have been great to have a veteran quarterback like a Joe Flacco that first season," Douglas said. "But ultimately, we made the decision to jump in head-first with our youth movement. We had so many first- and second-year players, new staff. Let's go in and attack this thing with youth. We know there's going to be some growing pains, but we're all going to grow together. I think we saw some of the benefits of that last year. But sometimes you don't take into account the ramifications of playing a young quarterback early in his career. And so, I think if I had to do everything over again, I would have probably had that veteran presence in the room early for Zach."

Wilson has been a disaster for the Jets. He is 8-14 as a starter with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was outplayed by backup Mike White last season and is quickly heading toward bust territory.

The organization chose to address its quarterback situation by acquiring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and officially shifting Wilson to a backup role. This presented a potentially awkward dynamic between the two, but first steps have looked to be promising.

Rodgers has four years remaining on his contract, but there is no guarantee he will play out the tenure. He will be 44 when it officially ends, and there is an out in 2024.