Report: Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea Reach Contract Agreement as New Head Coach

AP Photo/Francois Mori

Mauricio Pochettino is heading to the Premier League.

Pochettino has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of Chelsea FC, according to insider Fabrizio Romano. Details of the pact are expected to be finalized in the coming days, and the Argentine is expected to start his new role this summer, per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Chelsea had been searching for a new head coach since firing Graham Potter last month. Former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard has been coaching the club on an interim basis since.

Chelsea has been one of the most disappointing clubs in the Premier League this season, sitting 11th in the table with a 11-10-14 record and 43 points. The Blues were also eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal by Real Madrid.

It's been an especially tough season for the Blues after finishing the 2021-22 season third in the Premier League with a 21-11-6 record. They also won the 2021 UEFA Super Cup and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

Pochettino has not coached since leaving his role with Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain in July 2022. He helped the Parisians capture the Coupe de France in 2021 and the Ligue 1 title in 2022.

This will mark Pochettino's third stint in the Premier League. He previously coached Southampton from 2013-14, going 23-18-19, and Tottenham from 2014-2019, going 159-62-72. He accumulated a 55-15-14 record with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 51-year-old will be Chelsea's third permanent manager since Todd Boehly-Clearlake capital purchased the club last year. He beat out Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann for the position.

Chelsea have three games remaining after posting a draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.