Warriors' Draymond Green Teases 'Possibly' Playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While Friday night might have been the last time that Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared the same sideline in the NBA, the two may reunite sooner on the international stage.

Following the Warriors' postseason elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, Green teased the possibility of representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer and playing under Kerr once again.

Green, 33, has represented his country on numerous occasions, winning Olympic gold medals in 2016 and in 2020. However, he has never competed in the FIBA World Cup.

The four-time NBA champion has spent his entire career with the Warriors but has a player option this offseason that may complicate his future and spell the end of his time with the organization and Kerr.

Team USA will be looking to get back to the mountaintop at this year's tournament, which is set to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals by France in 2019 after winning back-to-back titles in the two previous iterations.

It'll be Kerr's first year as Team USA's coach after serving mostly as an assistant for the last several years.

The World Cup is set to be held from Aug. 25 to Sep. 10.