NBA Rumors: Jordan Poole's Frustrations 'Were Well Known' in Warriors Locker Room

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole reportedly voiced frustrations behind the scenes, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"Poole has stayed so quiet this year that it was rare to hear him discuss his true feelings candidly," Shelburne wrote Saturday.



"But his feelings, as well as the frustrations of the Warriors' other young players who struggled to earn consistent playing time, were well known throughout the locker room, team sources say."

The Warriors' season ended Friday with a 122-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. It was a particularly tough postseason for Poole, who averaged just 10.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting. He notably went scoreless in just 10 minutes during a 104-101 loss in Game 4 as well.

The campaign as a whole provided significant difficulties, beginning with teammate and forward Draymond Green punching him in the face during a preseason practice. The two sides appeared to move on from the incident, at least publicly, but Shelburne wrote the incident lingered over the season:

"Green's punch didn't just knock Poole out. It laid bare the tension between the older championship core and the younger players the organization hoped would supersede them one day. And it has never really gone away, sources say, despite Poole's relative silence on the matter this season."

Poole's shooting efficiency went down (44.8 percent from the field to 43.0 percent), and he also missed more threes as well (36.4 percent to 33.6 percent). There was also a stark difference for Poole in the playoffs year to year after he shot 50.8 percent for the champions last season.

Overall, the Warriors relied heavily on their veterans down the stretch. Poole's playing time fell to 18.8 minutes per game in the final five Lakers matchups. Jonathan Kuminga fell out of the rotation entirely and Moses Moody was on the back end of it. The James Wiseman era ended with a trade to the Detroit Pistons.

The future looks murky in Golden State, especially with Green eligible for free agency if he declines his player option and Klay Thompson having just one year left on his deal.

Poole signed a four-year extension worth up to $140 million before last season, but it's fair to wonder what's next for him and the Warriors after a rocky end to the year.

In addition, general manager Bob Myers doesn't have a contract, so it's unclear who will be making some important calls for the team.

For now, the Warriors are coming off a tough finish as they look to move forward and get back to the NBA mountaintop.