    Draymond Green Rumors: Warriors 'Optimistic' About Keeping PF on New Contract

    Erin WalshMay 13, 2023

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the 2023 postseason Friday with a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they'll embark on a difficult offseason with some tough contract decisions to make.

    One of those will be whether to retain Draymond Green should he opt out of the final year of his contract worth $27.6 million this summer.

    If Green does opt out in search of a more lucrative deal, the Warriors are "privately optimistic about their chances of retaining" the veteran, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

