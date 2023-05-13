Draymond Green Rumors: Warriors 'Optimistic' About Keeping PF on New Contract

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the 2023 postseason Friday with a Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they'll embark on a difficult offseason with some tough contract decisions to make.

One of those will be whether to retain Draymond Green should he opt out of the final year of his contract worth $27.6 million this summer.

If Green does opt out in search of a more lucrative deal, the Warriors are "privately optimistic about their chances of retaining" the veteran, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.