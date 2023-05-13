Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga's Future to Be Discussed; Trade Scenario Explained

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to meet with Jonathan Kuminga to discuss the second-year forward's long-term future with the franchise this offseason.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Kuminga grew frustrated in the playoffs as his role dwindled and would prefer a trade if he's not going to have a "full-time role" next season.

Kuminga showed flashes of promise during his second NBA season but is an awkward lineup fit next to Draymond Green and Kevon Looney because they are all non-shooters.

