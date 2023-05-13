Examining Warriors' Salary Cap, Decisions for 2023 NBA Free Agency after Lakers Loss

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are headed toward a financial crossroads.

With Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million contract extension set to start next season and Draymond Green likely due for a new deal this summer, the Warriors could be looking at a $250 million luxury-tax bill next season, per John Hollinger of The Athletic.

That number assumes Golden State will keep Poole and that Green will re-sign on a deal roughly the same as his $27.6 million player option, but the writing is on the wall for a full-scale retooling of the Warriors rotation.

Under terms of the league's new collective bargaining agreement, teams that are $17.5 million above the tax apron are heavily restricted in their roster maneuverability. The Warriors will not have access to any cap exceptions to sign new players, meaning Donte DiVincenzo will almost certainly be one-and-done in Golden State. DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option for next season and could command a full mid-level exception from another team.

Of the Warriors' top rotation players, Poole is by far the likeliest to be traded. He was frustratingly inconsistent after being a breakout star during Golden State's 2022 championship run, but it's unclear how willing teams would be willing to take on Poole's contract. Even if the Warriors find a taker for Poole, it's unlikely they'd land a significant return, which could hurt the rotation of a team that won just 44 games this season.

Jonathan Kuminga could also find himself on the trade block if the Warriors are unable to carve out a significant role for him.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Kuminga could look for an exit if he's not given a full-time rotation spot next season.