Lakers' Anthony Davis Discusses Hip Injury Suffered vs. Heat: 'I'll Be Fine'

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis dealt with a hip injury during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat and discussed his status after the contest.

"I think letting it calm down, just talking to my trainer, everything will be fine," he told reporters.

He also said, "I'll be fine" and available for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets:

Injuries have been an ongoing concern for Davis throughout his career, especially over the past three seasons.

When the Lakers had a healthy Davis down the stretch last season, they looked like a potential title contender. He was arguably been the best player in the NBA for a period of time in the playoffs. His defense, in particular, caused huge problems for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.

The Kentucky product averaged 3.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 12 starts against the Grizzlies and Warriors. He also contributed 21.2 points on 53.0 percent shooting and 14.1 rebounds per contest.

That was the version of Davis that played such an integral role for the Lakers during their championship run in the 2019-20 season.

Los Angeles bet on Davis being able to maintain his high level of play for years to come. The team signed him to a three-year, $186 million extension in August that keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season with a $63.4 million player option for 2027-28.

Losing him from the lineup could be devastating for the Lakers in their quest to win an NBA title.

LeBron James can only do so much at this stage of his career. Austin Reaves, who stayed with the Lakers on a four-year, $54 million deal as a restricted free agent, is looking to build off a breakout 2022-23 season.

Taurean Prince may need to play a larger role if Davis is sidelined.