Report: Warriors Likely to Hire Internally If Bob Myers Exits; Mike Dunleavy Jr. Eyed

Do not expect the Golden State Warriors to cast a wide net if Bob Myers departs his post as general manager.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Warriors are expected to hire internally if Myers leaves the franchise this offseason. Myers' contract expires at the end of June, and the lack of extension has led to widespread speculation he could depart after 11 years running basketball operations.

If he does leave Golden State, Myers would be one of the hottest free-agent front-office members in NBA history.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is considered the internal favorite to succeed Myers if he leaves.

