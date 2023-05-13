X

    Report: Warriors Likely to Hire Internally If Bob Myers Exits; Mike Dunleavy Jr. Eyed

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs general manager Bob Myers after the Warriors defeated the Kings 120-100 in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Do not expect the Golden State Warriors to cast a wide net if Bob Myers departs his post as general manager.

    Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Warriors are expected to hire internally if Myers leaves the franchise this offseason. Myers' contract expires at the end of June, and the lack of extension has led to widespread speculation he could depart after 11 years running basketball operations.

    If he does leave Golden State, Myers would be one of the hottest free-agent front-office members in NBA history.

    Mike Dunleavy Jr. is considered the internal favorite to succeed Myers if he leaves.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

