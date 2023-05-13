X

    Steve Kerr Rumors: 'All Indications' Warriors HC Will Return After Loss to Lakers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is expected to return next season despite the two sides having no contract extension in place.

    Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported "all indications" are Kerr will return, though it's unclear if he will sign an extension this offseason. Kerr is heading into the final year of his contract.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.