Steve Kerr Rumors: 'All Indications' Warriors HC Will Return After Loss to Lakers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is expected to return next season despite the two sides having no contract extension in place.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported "all indications" are Kerr will return, though it's unclear if he will sign an extension this offseason. Kerr is heading into the final year of his contract.

