    Jordan Poole Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Still' Hesitant to Move SG Despite Contract

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Despite a rough season overall and a brutal playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan Poole could be back with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24.

    Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Warriors are "still" hesitant to move Poole because of his age, upside and because his value is currently diminished coming off a disappointing year.

