Jordan Poole Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Still' Hesitant to Move SG Despite Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Despite a rough season overall and a brutal playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan Poole could be back with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Warriors are "still" hesitant to move Poole because of his age, upside and because his value is currently diminished coming off a disappointing year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.