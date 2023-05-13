NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 13 Schedule

0 of 2

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars can become the third team to clinch a spot in the conference final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Game 6 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas enters Saturday's game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with a 5-0 record in Game 4 and beyond in the 2023 postseason.

The Stars are on a two-game winning streak over the Kraken, and they won the final three games of their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild.

Seattle is facing elimination for the second time this postseason. The Kraken won Game 7 in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche by holding the reigning Stanley Cup champion to one goal.

Dallas comes into Climate Pledge Arena with the series edge in most aspects of the game, but Seattle could rely on some of its more experienced skaters to send the series back to Dallas for a Game 7.