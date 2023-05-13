Draymond Green Rumors: 'Warriors Intend to Discuss a New Multiyear Contract with' PF

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors enter an offseason with a lot of roster questions and no obvious answers, highlighted by what will happen with Draymond Green's contract.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Warriors "intend to discuss a new multiyear contract" with Green, either by adding time to his current deal if he opts in for next season or a new deal if he opts out.

Golden State's payroll is going to be under a microscope after the team struggled for most of this season before getting bounced in the second round of the playoffs.

Slater and Charania noted how Warriors ownership might approach things this offseason:

"Controlling owner Joe Lacob must green light all financial choices. He has shown to be uneasy in the past about letting the total salary and tax bill sky past $400 million. If everyone is retained, including Green, who has a $27.6 million player option, it'll stretch significantly beyond that.

"But Lacob has a thirst for titles and the front office has again been reminded this season of Green's indispensable value in that quest. Lose Green and likely lose any realistic path to that ultimate goal."

As much as Lacob might be obsessed with winning, the new collective bargaining agreement does make it more difficult for a team like the Warriors to keep outspending everyone else.

Teams over the second apron of the luxury tax (approximately $17.5 million over) lose access to the taxpayer mid-level exception. It doesn't directly impact Green because clubs can still retain their own players, but they have less flexibility to add players from outside the organization.

Green's future with the Warriors has been a topic of discussion all season. He began the year at the center of controversy after an altercation with Jordan Poole during a preseason practice that ended with Green punching the 23-year-old.

Charania reported on April 24 that Green "verbally chewed out" Poole after a Jan. 27 win over the Toronto Raptors:

"For a decade, Green's value within the Warriors has been far beyond statistics, but more so judged by his presence, his genuine voice in the locker room and his intentions. So on this late January night, Green verbally came at Poole hard, demanding better decision-making and less pouting, according to those sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. Poole accepted the words from Green, and sources say the Warriors' leadership headed by Stephen Curry applauded and supported Green for speaking his mind."

Everyone with the Warriors has been quick to point out how important Green has been to their success over the past decade.

"Draymond is incredibly competitive and passionate and fiery," head coach Steve Kerr said. "He's helped us win four championships. I've said it many times: We don't have a single championship without Draymond Green. That's the truth."

Green has a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. One potential solution for him and the team would be to sign a long-term deal that lowers his yearly salary but guarantees him more money over several years.

A lot of this will ultimately depend on what Green wants to do. He's spent his entire career with the Warriors and has given no indication he wants to play anywhere else.