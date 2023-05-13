X

    Lakers Fans Question Refs After Draymond Green Incites Dennis Schröder's Ejection

    Francisco RosaMay 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with referee John Goble #10 during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Lakers guard Dennis Schröder was ejected in the third quarter of Friday night's playoff game against the Golden State Warriors after receiving his second technical of the night.

    A key piece for Los Angeles on both ends of the floor, especially as Stephen Curry's matchup on the defensive end, Schröder got the technical after Draymond Green stuck the ball in his face following a play midway through the quarter.

    Schröder just stood there, unflinching, before getting the call.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Schröder received his second tech and got ejected after this interaction with Draymond <a href="https://t.co/GZXMmNOgu7">pic.twitter.com/GZXMmNOgu7</a>

    It was a highly questionable ruling by the officials, as it didn't seem like Schröder did do a whole lot to deserve the ejection, and NBA Twitter was ready to let the league hear about their displeasure.

    No Holds Cards (Ari) @NoHoldsCards

    Giving a tech to Schroder there is full on unacceptable.

    Jason Smith @howaboutafresca

    That was just a horrible call on Schroder. Like what did the refs want him to do?

    R/B NBA  @RobBuchananNBA

    Schroder gets ejected for getting a ball shoved towards his face<br><br>These refs are cooking 🔥

    Matt @SportsMatt12

    Draymond has to basically punch a referee for a Tech and yet Schroder is thrown out for 2 of the softest techs I've ever seen

    mars 🥶🐠 @mementomars_

    that tech on Schroder is crazy bro wtf r these refs on tonight 😭

    😎 @RandomRan__

    That's a terrible call like what is Schroder suppose to do??? <a href="https://t.co/mx6OmOYs9V">https://t.co/mx6OmOYs9V</a>

    ` zeeko @zeekodatjit

    the referees after ejecting Dennis Schroder ☠️ <a href="https://t.co/4tYdzEe5hL">pic.twitter.com/4tYdzEe5hL</a>

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Ref ruined a generational trolling match between Draymond &amp; Schroder. Smh

    Luckily for the Lakers, the loss of Schröder didn't seem to affect them all that much, as they led the Warriors by double digits for practically the entire night and are on the verge of eliminating the reigning NBA champions.

    Schröder will ultimately have the last laugh over Green, as it seems that his team is on its way to face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

    He had three points, five assists and two rebounds when he was ejected.

    Lakers Fans Question Refs After Draymond Green Incites Dennis Schröder's Ejection
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon