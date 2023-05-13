Lakers Fans Question Refs After Draymond Green Incites Dennis Schröder's Ejection

Harry How/Getty Images

Lakers guard Dennis Schröder was ejected in the third quarter of Friday night's playoff game against the Golden State Warriors after receiving his second technical of the night.

A key piece for Los Angeles on both ends of the floor, especially as Stephen Curry's matchup on the defensive end, Schröder got the technical after Draymond Green stuck the ball in his face following a play midway through the quarter.

Schröder just stood there, unflinching, before getting the call.

It was a highly questionable ruling by the officials, as it didn't seem like Schröder did do a whole lot to deserve the ejection, and NBA Twitter was ready to let the league hear about their displeasure.

Luckily for the Lakers, the loss of Schröder didn't seem to affect them all that much, as they led the Warriors by double digits for practically the entire night and are on the verge of eliminating the reigning NBA champions.

Schröder will ultimately have the last laugh over Green, as it seems that his team is on its way to face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

He had three points, five assists and two rebounds when he was ejected.