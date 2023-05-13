Knicks' Jalen Brunson Praises Heat After Elimination: They Didn't Play Like an 8 Seed

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid the disappointment of getting bounced out of the playoffs, Jalen Brunson couldn't help but give props and admire Miami Heat culture.

Brunson's game-high 41 points Friday wasn't enough to save the Knicks from elimination in South Beach as No. 8 seed Miami knocked New York out in six games. The Heat had to overcome a 14-point first-quarter deficit to advance as well.

During his postgame news conference, Brunson expressed his respect for the organization.

"You got to give them a lot of credit," he said. "They didn't play like an eight seed at all. They're unbelievable. So, the utmost respect for them and that organization."

Playing through an ankle issue, Brunson was at times the best player in the series with Jimmy Butler also hobbled by a sprained ankle that he suffered in Game 1. Brunson had at least 25 points in every game but one and at least 32 in each of the final three games of the series.

He didn't receive enough help from the rest of the roster, however, especially All-Star forward Julius Randle, who continued his postseason struggles. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds and shot 3-of-14 from the field in Game 6.

As for the Heat, they returned to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season and will look to make the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

Miami also became the first No. 8 seed to make the conference finals since 1999, when the Knicks did it. Miami will face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics series.