NHL Fans Mock John Tavares, Maple Leafs After Toronto Eliminated by Panthers in OT

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a big night from their big stars. They did not get one Friday.

John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner were held off the scoreboard in Game 5, and the Florida Panthers scored in overtime to eliminate the Leafs with a 3-2 win in Toronto.

The Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Leafs' 56-year Stanley Cup drought remained one of hockey fans' favorite jokes.

Playoff losses are nothing new for a team that just ended its first second-round appearance since 2004. This one, however, raised questions about whether the Maple Leafs can make a deep run with their core.

Captain Tavares, who earned several scoring chances in the elimination game, recorded just one assist in five games in the second round.

Fans also leveled criticism at Matthews, who tallied 40 goals during the regular season but was scoreless against the Panthers.

Back at the beginning of the night, Florida's Aaron Ekblad scored on a power play 3:31 in before the Leafs took control of the first period.

Toronto looked like it was moments from getting one of several high-danger chances past Sergei Bobrovsky when the Panthers earned a rush the other way. Carter Verhaeghe deflated the crowd when he blasted home a one-timer from a sharp angle, stretching the Panthers' lead to 2-0 at 16:18.

Eight minutes into the second period, Sam Lafferty led a charge into the Panthers' zone. The Leafs set up, and Morgan Rielly's shot from the point snaked through traffic to finally beat Bobrovsky.

Toward the end of the frame, it appeared Rielly had tied the game with his second goal of the night. This time, he came in alone, cut across the net and shoved the puck into Bobrovsky's pads. Rielly raised his arms in celebration as the crowd erupted—too early, as it turned out. Referees were already waving off the goal.

After minutes of deliberation, the NHL situation room made the call. The puck crossed the line after the official had decided the play was dead.

Boos echoed through Scotiabank Arena as the teams left for the break.

With less than five minutes left in regulation, William Nylander scored one of the most clutch goals of his career.

Tavares fed Nylander at the blue line. Nylander, who also scored in the Leafs' 2-1 Game 4 win, zipped into the zone, shouldered aside a defender and snapped the puck up high over Bobrovsky's shoulder.

Matthews earned consecutive point-blank jabs in the paint three minutes into overtime but was turned aside by Bobrovsky.

The Leafs successfully killed off a TJ Brodie delay-of-game penalty before a Tavares tip on a Brodie shot nearly ended things with under seven minutes remaining.

Then, a couple of Leafs collided in the defensive zone, and the Panthers earned an odd-man rush the other way. Radko Gudas fed Nick Cousins, who waited, dragged it back and scored to ruin Toronto's comeback.

Having completed their second straight upset after knocking out the Boston Bruins in the first round, the Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final. The Hurricanes have home-ice advantage, so Florida will head to Raleigh for Game 1.