    NHL Fans Mock John Tavares, Maple Leafs After Toronto Eliminated by Panthers in OT

    Julia StumbaughMay 13, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up before facing the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a big night from their big stars. They did not get one Friday.

    John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner were held off the scoreboard in Game 5, and the Florida Panthers scored in overtime to eliminate the Leafs with a 3-2 win in Toronto.

    The Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in franchise history.

    Meanwhile, the Leafs' 56-year Stanley Cup drought remained one of hockey fans' favorite jokes.

    Since Leafs Last Cup @LeafsIastCup

    20,465 days since a Cup. <br><br>7,669 days since winning a second round series. <br><br>1,175 days since losing to an AHL Zamboni driver.<br><br>0 days since being eliminated by the 17th place <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Louis @Louis_Onofrio

    Someone forgot to tell the Leafs you don't win the Stanley Cup in the first round

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    After that goal, the New York Islanders still have more playoff series wins in Toronto than John Tavares has as a Maple Leaf.

    James 🐏 Canes (8/16) ECF @JamesNCFan1

    "WE WANT FLORIDA" 👏👏👏<br>"WE WANT FLORIDA" 👏👏👏<br>"WE WANT FLORIDA" 👏👏👏<br>"WE WANT FLORIDA" <a href="https://t.co/9sYLr1dDYf">pic.twitter.com/9sYLr1dDYf</a>

    Andrew Weiss @WeissHockeyTalk

    A good effort from a small market team like the Maple Leafs, but as usual it was a team from a real hockey market like the state of Florida that sends them packing

    Cory @Corynoscopy

    The good new for Tavares is that he abandoned the franchise that adopted and raised him, but at least he got to go home and ruin his childhood favourite team's cup chances with his albatross of a contract.

    Playoff losses are nothing new for a team that just ended its first second-round appearance since 2004. This one, however, raised questions about whether the Maple Leafs can make a deep run with their core.

    Captain Tavares, who earned several scoring chances in the elimination game, recorded just one assist in five games in the second round.

    Sam McKee @SamAMcKee

    John Tavares' inability to finish his chances is a huge reason the Leafs are down 3-1 in this series. Gotta find a way to finish.

    Toronto Bag Head was RIGHT @torontobaghead

    Maybe Morgan Rielly should come out for the third wearing that C, since John Tavares doesn't seem to want it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Johan s @Johans54806418

    Bench Tavares now. Captain but is worst when it matters the most

    bobbi :( — x @mo_gardiner

    rip the C off of Tavares' chest and slap it on Rielly's

    @AU5T0N

    get a new coach and strip tavares' C please.

    Fer @Fershebang96

    Tavares do something! <br>Otherwise give up that C . <br>Your children are in attendance DO SOMETHING

    BRNR @BRNR11679280

    Gotta love the difference between the guy who's supposed to be your captain and the actual captain of this team. Tavares is a non factor and Cptn. Mo Rielly plays big when it matters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/leafs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#leafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafsin7?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafsin7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tradeJT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tradeJT</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/givehimtheC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#givehimtheC</a>

    Fans also leveled criticism at Matthews, who tallied 40 goals during the regular season but was scoreless against the Panthers.

    Hammyahol @hammyahol

    Matthews is hardly even noticeable out there tonight . McDavid is always giving 100%<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a>

    bobbi :( — x @mo_gardiner

    we're gonna lose a series where Matthews and Tavares combined for 0 goals

    LeafsFanMd | Noted BeLeafer @LeafsFanMd

    I am the most angry at Auston Matthews. Zero goals is unacceptable. I do not care about anything else. Zero goals in round 2

    Mark Armstrong @MarkPArmstrong

    Auston Matthews looks like a freaking freight train, goes wherever he wants, has the puck on a string AND NEVER SCORES

    No Heart. @AustonPowers34

    Matthews still plays for the Leafs right? I dunno.

    𝕭𝖊𝖓𝖏𝖎💫 @SB4xJG4

    Auston Matthews, it's time to show up bro, 0 goals is crazy man

    Back at the beginning of the night, Florida's Aaron Ekblad scored on a power play 3:31 in before the Leafs took control of the first period.

    Toronto looked like it was moments from getting one of several high-danger chances past Sergei Bobrovsky when the Panthers earned a rush the other way. Carter Verhaeghe deflated the crowd when he blasted home a one-timer from a sharp angle, stretching the Panthers' lead to 2-0 at 16:18.

    Eight minutes into the second period, Sam Lafferty led a charge into the Panthers' zone. The Leafs set up, and Morgan Rielly's shot from the point snaked through traffic to finally beat Bobrovsky.

    Toward the end of the frame, it appeared Rielly had tied the game with his second goal of the night. This time, he came in alone, cut across the net and shoved the puck into Bobrovsky's pads. Rielly raised his arms in celebration as the crowd erupted—too early, as it turned out. Referees were already waving off the goal.

    After minutes of deliberation, the NHL situation room made the call. The puck crossed the line after the official had decided the play was dead.

    Boos echoed through Scotiabank Arena as the teams left for the break.

    marcie @60leafs

    goodbye goodbye goodbye you were bigger than the whole sky <a href="https://t.co/to9nlWp2AN">pic.twitter.com/to9nlWp2AN</a>

    Paulie Volpe @paulie_volpe

    The most leaf thing is to probably lose a series bc the ref blew the whistle before the puck crossed the line. So the goal is no good 😂

    Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ @bigscreenleaks

    This no goal call is going to go down along with the Gretzky high stick as two of the most ridiculous calls in Leafs playoff history.<br><br>God I hope they win tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Angelo Ricci @angeloricci_

    It's the same thing every year: a blown call heavily influences a loss<br><br>Last year was <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holl</a> disallowed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tavares?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tavares</a> goal, and now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reilly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reilly</a> goal turned back on what should've been a continuance play. <br><br>Absolute garbage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux

    They'll be talking about that no goal for a long time around these parts. <br><br>Or maybe not. If the Leafs find a way. <br><br>But if they don't. They'll talk.

    With less than five minutes left in regulation, William Nylander scored one of the most clutch goals of his career.

    Tavares fed Nylander at the blue line. Nylander, who also scored in the Leafs' 2-1 Game 4 win, zipped into the zone, shouldered aside a defender and snapped the puck up high over Bobrovsky's shoulder.

    Ryan @ryanfancey

    It's really the Big Three, all above 10M AAV, that seem to wilt in their scoring when the games get tough. Nylander isn't in that group in salary or in play. Dude is clutch.

    ًًً @twistedleafs

    William Nylander and Morgan Rielly are the only Leafs that matter.

    I Hate My Favourite Teams @CarcelMousineau

    is it possible to only play Nylander in OT?

    Mr. Tenkrat @PeterTenkrat

    Nylander outplaying Matthews by about 5m AAV

    Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire

    Nylander and Rielly are the heart of that team. Consistently.

    Matthews earned consecutive point-blank jabs in the paint three minutes into overtime but was turned aside by Bobrovsky.

    The Leafs successfully killed off a TJ Brodie delay-of-game penalty before a Tavares tip on a Brodie shot nearly ended things with under seven minutes remaining.

    Then, a couple of Leafs collided in the defensive zone, and the Panthers earned an odd-man rush the other way. Radko Gudas fed Nick Cousins, who waited, dragged it back and scored to ruin Toronto's comeback.

    Having completed their second straight upset after knocking out the Boston Bruins in the first round, the Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final. The Hurricanes have home-ice advantage, so Florida will head to Raleigh for Game 1.