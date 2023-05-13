Knicks' Josh Hart Nearly Missed Game 6 vs. Heat as Wife Gave Birth to Twin Boys

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon, are the proud parents of twin boys born Friday, the same day as Game 6 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Hart was all set to be there for the birth of his sons and miss Game 6, but a doctor told him that he wasn't going to be able to make it home from Miami.

Instead, he was present for the birth virtually through Zoom. ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed the story on NBA Countdown:

"They made sure they had helicopters on standby, a private plane on standby, a police escort just in case they needed it when they got the call," Andrews said regarding the Knicks' preparations for him.

"So of course when Josh Hart got a call this morning he jumped in the car, raced to the airport, but on the way, he got a call from the doctor saying, 'You know what? I am not sure you're going to make it. It's going to take you four, four-and-a-half, five hours to get here, and I just don't think we have that kind of time.'

"So he had a tough decision to make. Ultimately, he decided to get back in the car, turn around, go to his hotel room in Miami where the Knicks had helped set up a sort of make-shift Zoom so he could be there remotely. By the way, Shannon, the twin boys were born around 2:30 Eastern. All healthy and doing well."



Per Andrews, Hart has a car and a plane on standby for him to fly home immediately after Game 6 to be with his family.

The Knicks entered Friday facing a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series. Hart has played an instrumental role in the team's success and playoff run since he landed with the Knicks via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in February.