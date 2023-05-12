NFL Rumors: Za'Darius Smith Traded to Browns from Vikings; Restructures Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns acquired pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Vikings traded away Smith along with sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2025 draft while receiving fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 from the Browns.

Smith, 30, spent only one season in Minnesota after joining the team in free agency last offseason on a three-year, $42 million deal. He was owed $9.4 million in guarantees next season and $5 million the following year.

He restructured his deal after being traded, however, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He'll be owed $11.75 million fully guaranteed next season before becoming a free agent.

A separation between Smith and the Vikings seems to have been in the cards for a while especially after the three-time Pro Bowler asked the organization to release him earlier in the offseason.

Minnesota refused the request, opting to get something in return for their star pass rusher.

Smith was one of the bright spots on a Vikings' defense that struggled at times throughout the season, finishing the year ranked second-to-last in yards allowed per game (388.7).

He was still able to produce another stellar season with 10 sacks, 44 tackles (15 for loss), 24 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games. It was the the third time in the last four years that he's finished with double-digit sacks.

In Cleveland he'll automatically slot in as one of the team's premier defensive players across from superstar Myles Garrett and terrorize an AFC North division that Smith is familiar with from his time with the Ravens.