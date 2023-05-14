AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

0 of 3

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 13.

Once again, Rampage was bumped back a day due to the NHL, so we got another taste of what a potential Saturday show might feel like for AEW.

Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland tested out their new alliance when they battled John Silver and Alex Reynolds in a tag team match.

We also saw Toni Storm face Allysin Kay, Kyle Fletcher took on Action Andretti, and The Acclaimed teamed up with Daddy Ass to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in a trios bout.

Let's take a look at what happened on this special Saturday episode of Rampage.