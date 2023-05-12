Chris Paul Unsure About Suns Return amid Trade Rumors: 'Unfortunately I'm Not the GM'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After three season with the organization, Chris Paul doesn't want his time with the Phoenix Suns to come to an end.

But the 12-time All-Star knows that decision isn't ultimately up to him. It rests in the hands of general manager James Jones and Phoenix's front office.

During his end-of-season press conference Friday, Paul was asked about whether he sees himself back with the Suns when the next NBA season rolls around.

"My contract not up, but unfortunately I'm not the GM or anything like that," he said. "So we'll see."

Paul, 38, signed a four-year, $120 million extension in 2021 following his first season in the valley and still has two years remaining on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

However, neither of his final two seasons have fully guaranteed money. Next season he's only guaranteed to make $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary. None of it is guaranteed for his final season with Phoenix.

While he was an essential part of the Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021 during his first year with the team, he has had his fair share of struggles in the playoffs over the last two seasons as Phoenix has been knocked out in the second round twice.

Paul wasn't able to play much in the series loss to Denver this year as he injured his groin in Game 2 and didn't recover in time to help save the Suns' season.

It was a very disappointing result for a team that seemed all-in after acquiring Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

Paul averaged 13.9 points per game this season—a career low—to go along with 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

With Devin Booker and Durant entrenched as the organization's two biggest stars, it'll be interesting to see how an aging Paul fits into governor Mat Ishbia's plans moving forward.