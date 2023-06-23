Leonard Miller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Timberwolves Roster

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the NBA G League Ignite's top stars has a new home with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they selected forward Leonard Miller with the No. 33 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the move came via a trade:

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report



Player: Leonard Miller

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Jalen McDaniels

Scouting Report: The idea of a 6'10", 18-year-old face-up scoring forward was initially more enticing than Miller's on-court results. But he raised his stock later in the season with more consistent scoring production off his shot-making, finishing tools and motor.

Timberwolves Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Leonard Miller, F: Rookie scale contract

Rudy Gobert, C: $41M (2026)

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $36M (2028)

Mike Conley, PG: $24.4M (2024)

Anthony Edwards, SG: $13.5M (2024)

Kyle Anderson, PF: $9.2M (2024)

Taurean Prince, SF: $7.5M (2024)

Jaden McDaniels, PF: $3.9M (2024)

Wendell Moore, Jr.: $2.4M (2027)

Leandro Bolmaro, SG: $3M (2025)

Jordan McLaughlin, PG: $2.3M (2024)

Nathan Knight, PF: $2M (2024)

Josh Minott, SF: $1.7M (2026)

Free Agents

Naz Reid, C: UFA

Jaylen Nowell, SG: UFA

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: RFA

Austin Rivers, SG: RFA

Luka Garza, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Matt Ryan, SF: RFA (two-way contract)

Miller averaged 15.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He started 11 of 14 matchups for G League Ignite and played 28.1 minutes on average.

Miller has largely been considered a first-round prospect throughout the pre-draft process. The NBA Mock Draft database has Miller as the No. 20 overall prospect on its consensus big board.

He scored 29 or more points in three of the Ignite's last seven games, a span where he posted 22.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting and 12.9 rebounds. That showcased his pro potential, specifically his scoring and rebounding skills.

It's likely too much to ask Miller to contribute significantly right away, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him develop into one of the top players in this year's class.