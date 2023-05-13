Connor McDavid Impresses NHL Twitter Despite Oilers' Game 5 Loss to Golden Knights

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

Despite a herculean effort by superstar Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination following a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knight in Game 5 on Friday night.

McDavid scored two of his team's goals, including a magnificent solo play early in the third period to cut the deficit to one, but it wasn't enough to overcome another strong performance by the Golden Knights on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

After Edmonton went up 2-1 going into the second period, Vegas poured in three goals in the second 20 minutes to take a commanding 4-2 lead and never fell behind again en route to taking a 3-2 lead in the series.

Golden Knights star Jack Eichel had a great game with a first-period goal to go along with two assists to help push his team to the win. Jonathan Marchessault also came up big with three assists for a playoff career high.

As for the Oilers, McDavid just needed a bit more help from the rest of his supporting cast, and they may have been able to pull off the road upset, but it wasn't meant to be.

Regardless, NHL Twitter was left in awe of McDavid's greatness once again despite the loss.

If the Oilers are going to mount a comeback in this series, they're going to need a couple of more clutch performances from McDavid, as well as contributions from the rest of the roster to help ease some of the pressure off the superstar's shoulders.

McDavid has been spectacular throughout the postseason, especially this series. He's had at least two points in every game except for one, a huge 5-1 loss in Game 3.

Luckily for Edmonton, the Oilers will have an opportunity to save their season on their home ice at the Rogers Place on Sunday in Game 6.