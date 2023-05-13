X

    Connor McDavid Impresses NHL Twitter Despite Oilers' Game 5 Loss to Golden Knights

    Francisco RosaMay 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 12: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)
    David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

    Despite a herculean effort by superstar Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination following a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knight in Game 5 on Friday night.

    McDavid scored two of his team's goals, including a magnificent solo play early in the third period to cut the deficit to one, but it wasn't enough to overcome another strong performance by the Golden Knights on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

    After Edmonton went up 2-1 going into the second period, Vegas poured in three goals in the second 20 minutes to take a commanding 4-2 lead and never fell behind again en route to taking a 3-2 lead in the series.

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel had a great game with a first-period goal to go along with two assists to help push his team to the win. Jonathan Marchessault also came up big with three assists for a playoff career high.

    As for the Oilers, McDavid just needed a bit more help from the rest of his supporting cast, and they may have been able to pull off the road upset, but it wasn't meant to be.

    Regardless, NHL Twitter was left in awe of McDavid's greatness once again despite the loss.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    MCDAVID WITH A HERO EFFORT 🥵 <a href="https://t.co/eRbKw8pOUR">pic.twitter.com/eRbKw8pOUR</a>

    Brian Daboll enthusiast @giantsixers

    Connor McDavid really just a Jedi out here

    Public Universal Friend @Universal_Robin

    connor mcdavid is very good at hockey

    Time_To_FleeHehe @JimmyCovers

    Connor Mcdavid is an absolute wizard with the puck dude

    Chris @CJKChel

    Streets are saying new words in the English language could be created to describe Connor McDavid. We are running out at a quicker rate than we thought. Phones are ringing. Meetings are in session.

    x - Z💥 @PoolNuge3

    Me to the other Oilers not named Connor Mcdavid 🙏🏻🕯️🤞🏻 <a href="https://t.co/tR8rSdCNLG">pic.twitter.com/tR8rSdCNLG</a>

    Stephen Femino @widebody_91

    Connor McDavid is special man. A generational talent, will probably never see a player like him again.

    x - RIP Miro Heiskanen @beavs22

    Watching Connor McDavid is just insane

    Kyle McIntosh @kylemedu

    Connor McDavid was going so fast on his goal he'd be considered speeding in a school zone

    Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti

    Connor McDavid in his bag, bad man

    Brad Lauder @OILfanincowtown

    Oilers have been sloppy tonight.. only guy that looks engaged is McDavid

    Travis Yost @travisyost

    McDavid and Stone have had some mesmerizing shifts tonight. Wow.

    Calum @Calum_C

    McDavid doing McDavid things. Unbelievable

    If the Oilers are going to mount a comeback in this series, they're going to need a couple of more clutch performances from McDavid, as well as contributions from the rest of the roster to help ease some of the pressure off the superstar's shoulders.

    McDavid has been spectacular throughout the postseason, especially this series. He's had at least two points in every game except for one, a huge 5-1 loss in Game 3.

    Luckily for Edmonton, the Oilers will have an opportunity to save their season on their home ice at the Rogers Place on Sunday in Game 6.