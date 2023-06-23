Terquavion Smith's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After starring for two seasons at NC State, offensively gifted shooting guard Terquavion Smith will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent.

Bleacher Report Scouting Report

Player: Terquavion Smith

Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Bones Hyland

Scouting Report: Smith's shot-making skill and confidence have had scouts excited about his microwave scoring potential and worried about his efficiency. He'll immediately look to carve out an instant-offense reserve role.

76ers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Joel Embiid, C: $46.9M (2027)

Tobias Harris, SF: $39.3M (2024)

James Harden, SG: $35.6M (2024, Player Option)

P.J. Tucker, PF: $11M (2025)

De'Anthony Melton, SG: $8M (2024)

Furkan Korkmaz, SG: $5.4M (2024)

Tyrese Maxey, PG: $4.3M (2024)

Danuel House, Jr.: $4.3M (2024, Player Option)

Montrezl Harrell, C: $2.8M (2024, Player Option)

Jaden Springer, PG: $2.2M (2025)

Charles Bassey, C: $1.4M (2024)

Paul Reed, PF: $1.3M (2023)

Terquavion Smith, SG: (Two-way contract)

Free Agents

Georges Niang, PF: UFA

Shake Milton, SG: UFA

Jalen McDaniels, PF: UFA

Dewayne Dedmon, C: UFA

Mac McClung, PG: RFA

Paul Reed, C: RFA

Smith made an instant impact as a freshman at NC State, starting 25 of the 32 games he appeared in and averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest, while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack went just 11-21 that season, but they bounced back to go 23-11 during his sophomore campaign, reaching the NCAA tournament.

Smith increased his output to 17.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers made and 1.4 steals in 34 games.

Efficiency was once again an issue, though, as NC State's leading scorer shot a mere 38.0 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

Smith can be an offensive dynamo capable of scoring in bunches when he is in rhythm, but developing consistency will be of the utmost importance for him to become a successful NBA player.