WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 12

Credit: WWE.com

Three of the greatest wrestlers of their, or any, generation kicked off SmackDown with a Triple Threat Match that was as good as advertised.

Edge, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles put their experience and creativity to work, delivering a dramatic match full of fun and original spots that culminated with The Phenomenal One taking advantage of a momentarily hesitant Rated R Superstar and scoring the win with The Phenomenal Forearm.

For longtime fans, this featured three of the most celebrated and accomplished competitors of the last two decades squaring off in a match that for the longest time, would have been the stuff of fantasy bookers across the internet.

It matched expectations and actually provided fans a match including Edge and AJ Styles that did not disappoint, something that could not be said about their series of showdowns from a year ago.

The video package Edge posted on social media Thursday, in which he admitted that his time as an in-ring competitor was winding down, had some thinking he would score the win but Styles has been a focal point of creative for the last two weeks with The OC and figures to be a top dog on Friday nights moving forward.

With that in mind, his win was the right call.

Result

Styles defeated Edge and Mysterio

Grade

A

Top Moments

Styles and Mysterio were already in the ring as the show started. Edge hit the ring to a thunderous ovation and showed love to his kids in the front row.

Wade Barrett put over Styles for jumping right into the "deep end" with a high-stakes match against two Hall of Famers, fresh off a substantial absence due to injury.



Styles slide Mysterio into Edge, then dropkicked the Rated R Superstar into a DDT in a cool, innovative spot.