WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 12
WWE may be in the midst of a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion but Friday night on SmackDown, it was the return of Roman Reigns that stole headlines.
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made his first appearance since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of Raw and wasted little time addressing fans and peers.
What did The Tribal Chief have to say and did anyone step up to challenge him ahead of the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event on May 27?
Find out with this recap of Friday's broadcast, which also featured star-studded Triple Threat matches and a defense of the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Match Card
- The return of Roman Reigns
- World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Match: Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
- World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai (with Iyo Sky)
Announced in advance of the May 12 show are:
Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio
- Styles and Mysterio were already in the ring as the show started. Edge hit the ring to a thunderous ovation and showed love to his kids in the front row.
- Wade Barrett put over Styles for jumping right into the "deep end" with a high-stakes match against two Hall of Famers, fresh off a substantial absence due to injury.
- Styles slide Mysterio into Edge, then dropkicked the Rated R Superstar into a DDT in a cool, innovative spot.
- Edge speared Mysterio and Styles through the ropes and off the apron to the awe of the fans in attendance.
- Edge applied consecutive Edgecators, one for Mysterio and one for Styles, but was unable to force a tapout from either man.
- Styles delivered the Phenomenal Forearm to a hesitant Edge and scored the pinfall victory.
Three of the greatest wrestlers of their, or any, generation kicked off SmackDown with a Triple Threat Match that was as good as advertised.
Edge, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles put their experience and creativity to work, delivering a dramatic match full of fun and original spots that culminated with The Phenomenal One taking advantage of a momentarily hesitant Rated R Superstar and scoring the win with The Phenomenal Forearm.
For longtime fans, this featured three of the most celebrated and accomplished competitors of the last two decades squaring off in a match that for the longest time, would have been the stuff of fantasy bookers across the internet.
It matched expectations and actually provided fans a match including Edge and AJ Styles that did not disappoint, something that could not be said about their series of showdowns from a year ago.
The video package Edge posted on social media Thursday, in which he admitted that his time as an in-ring competitor was winding down, had some thinking he would score the win but Styles has been a focal point of creative for the last two weeks with The OC and figures to be a top dog on Friday nights moving forward.
With that in mind, his win was the right call.
Result
Styles defeated Edge and Mysterio
Grade
A
Top Moments