Heat's Kevin Love Touts Jimmy Butler as NBA's 'Best Closer' Ahead of G6 vs. Knicks

The Miami Heat have the chance to eliminate the New York Knicks at home tonight.

If Kevin Love had to choose a player to close out the Game 6 win, his money would be on teammate Jimmy Butler.

"He is the best closer in the game in my opinion," Love told ESPN's Andrew Lopez Friday.

Love said Butler reminded him of "another player that I've played with for several years," alluding to his time with LeBron James in Cleveland.

"He's somebody who's special, brings it every single night, sets the tone for us," Love said. "And he does it in different ways. When the ball is in his hand, whether you come and double or not, he's going to make a play, we're going to get an open shot.

"You almost have to pick your poison with him. But I think what's overlooked about Jimmy is he's extremely unselfish so while he is getting his buckets and he steps his game up when it comes to scoring in the playoffs, he is certainly passing the ball, finding us in different ways."

After leading the Heat to a historic upset of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, Butler has dominated on both sides of the court, playing stellar defense and averaging 26.7 points in Miami's three conference semifinal wins so far.

It's no coincidence that Game 2, which Butler missed with an injury, and Game 5, during which he was held to under 20 points for the first time this postseason, marked the Heat's two losses of the series.

Butler said he was ready to play every minute of Game 6, if necessary, to lead Miami back to the Eastern Conference Finals. He will have the chance to prove himself as one of the NBA's best closers tonight at 7:30 pm ET.