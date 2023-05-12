Bob Myers on Future Warriors Contract: 'Don't Make a Decision Until You Have to'

Set Number: X164085

Golden State will head into a must-win Game 6 on Friday still uncertain about the franchise's future with the general manager who helped shape a Warriors dynasty.

Bob Myers, whose contract expires in July, said Thursday he would wait to make a decision regarding an extension.

"What I would tell (fans), and they won't like the answer, is it's not a focus on me, it's a focus on the team to keep this thing going," Bob Myers said on 95.7 The Game (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle.) "There will be a time when the season is over to think about that, to process that and see how it unfolds and how I feel. The fans and the media, they're allowed to kind of look ahead while the series is going on. There will be a time for those answers.

"But as we sit here now with a game (Friday) night, I don't think about that and what that is and what the answer to that is because I don't have to right now. I want to give everything I have to the team and the season. Somebody smarter a long time ago gave me advice: Don't make a decision until you have to."

The Warriors tip off Game 6 in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the series 3-2.

