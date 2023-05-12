X

    Suns' Kevin Durant Hails Nikola Jokić as 'All-Time Great' After Nuggets' Game 6 Win

    Erin WalshMay 12, 2023

    Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, fright, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, center, and center Nikola Jokic, left, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The Denver Nuggets eliminated the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a 125-100 win in Game 6 at Footprint Center, and Nikola Jokić put together another impressive performance.

    The Serbian finished Game 6 with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes.

    It marked Jokić's second straight game with a triple-double, and Suns star Kevin Durant couldn't help but praise the veteran big man for his performance despite being eliminated on Thursday.

    "Jokić is an all-time great," Durant told reporters after the game. "He's gonna go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball."

    While Jokić is a two-time MVP, five-time All-Star and has made an All-NBA team five times, he's still searching for an NBA title. With the way the Nuggets are playing this postseason, it's possible he'll accomplish that goal this summer.

