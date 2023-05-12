Suns' Kevin Durant Hails Nikola Jokić as 'All-Time Great' After Nuggets' Game 6 Win

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Nuggets eliminated the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a 125-100 win in Game 6 at Footprint Center, and Nikola Jokić put together another impressive performance.

The Serbian finished Game 6 with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes.

It marked Jokić's second straight game with a triple-double, and Suns star Kevin Durant couldn't help but praise the veteran big man for his performance despite being eliminated on Thursday.

"Jokić is an all-time great," Durant told reporters after the game. "He's gonna go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball."

While Jokić is a two-time MVP, five-time All-Star and has made an All-NBA team five times, he's still searching for an NBA title. With the way the Nuggets are playing this postseason, it's possible he'll accomplish that goal this summer.