X

    Real Madrid, Barcelona Set for Preseason El Clásico at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium

    Erin WalshMay 12, 2023

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 5: Robert Lewandowski (L) of Barcelona in action against Modric (R) of Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey semi-final football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on April 05, 2023. (Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Barcelona and Real Madrid will be bringing their rivalry to the United States this summer.

    The two La Liga giants will play a preseason El Clásico at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, on July 29 as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

    Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United are also taking part in the tour, which will feature games across the United States.

    Steven Goff @SoccerInsider

    "Soccer Champions Tour" coming to US this summer: <a href="https://t.co/wARhoAqDMG">pic.twitter.com/wARhoAqDMG</a>

    Barcelona will also play Juventus, Arsenal and AC Milan during the Soccer Champions Tour. Real Madrid will also face Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan.

    This will mark Barcelona and Real Madrid's third preseason meeting in the United States. They played in Miami in 2017 and in Las Vegas last summer. Barcelona won both matches.

    Barcelona and Real Madrid boast some of the world's biggest soccer stars, including Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Gavi, Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior.

    Real Madrid, Barcelona Set for Preseason El Clásico at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon