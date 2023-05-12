Real Madrid, Barcelona Set for Preseason El Clásico at Cowboys' AT&T Stadium

Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be bringing their rivalry to the United States this summer.

The two La Liga giants will play a preseason El Clásico at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, on July 29 as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United are also taking part in the tour, which will feature games across the United States.

Barcelona will also play Juventus, Arsenal and AC Milan during the Soccer Champions Tour. Real Madrid will also face Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan.

This will mark Barcelona and Real Madrid's third preseason meeting in the United States. They played in Miami in 2017 and in Las Vegas last summer. Barcelona won both matches.

Barcelona and Real Madrid boast some of the world's biggest soccer stars, including Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Gavi, Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior.