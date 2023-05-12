Lionel Messi to Start for PSG vs. AC Ajaccio After Serving Club-Imposed Suspension

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will return to the starting lineup for Saturday's Ligue 1 match against AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes after serving a club-imposed suspension, Christophe Galtier told reporters Friday.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play. ... He will start tomorrow," Galtier said.

Messi has not played since an April 30 loss to ninth place Lorient. ESPN's Julien Laurens reported May 2 that PSG had suspended the Argentinian two weeks without pay for making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and missing training.

Galtier told players that they would be given two days off if they beat Lorient and that a loss would result in a training session the next day. Messi asked for permission to travel to Saudi Arabia to honor a sponsorship deal, and the club said he would be allowed to go following a win or draw, not a loss.

After the loss to Lorient, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia without asking again for permission to do so. His trip resulted in him missing training, which "created tensions within the dressing room," according to ESPN.

Messi was not allowed to train with the club during his suspension and didn't return to training until Monday. He apologized to PSG and his teammates in an Instagram video last week.

"I wanted to make this video because of what is happening," Messi said. "First of all, obviously I apologize to my teammates and the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have free time after the game as it had been happening in the previous weeks.

"I had organized this trip to [Saudi] Arabia that I had previously canceled and I couldn't [this time around]. I repeat, I apologize for what I did and I'm waiting for what the club decides."

Messi's future with PSG has been under a microscope of late after ESPN reported May 3 that he would leave the French champions at the end of the 2022-23 season when his contract expires.

ESPN also reported the World Cup champion had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal next season. Barcelona have also explored the possibility of re-signing their beloved superstar.

While PSG sit first in Ligue 1 with a 25-3-6 record, it has been a highly disappointing campaign for the club after suffering early exits from the UEFA Champions League and French Cup.

The Parisians have four matches remaining this season.