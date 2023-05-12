Nuggets' Christian Braun Was Nearly Fined $15K For Parking in Stan Kroenke's Spots

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun nearly got on the bad side of team governor Stan Kroenke for a minor parking gaffe before receiving his first NBA paycheck.

Appearing on Rock Chalk Unplugged, Braun explained he was going to be assessed a $15,000 fine because he parked his vehicle sideways in three different spots that are all designated for Kroenke.

Braun noted each executive parking spot accounts for a $5,000 fine. He added that "not a single person was at the arena," his vehicle was still running and it was parked for less than three minutes, but it was determined he violated the rule after security footage was reviewed.

The 22-year-old said he called a person in the organization who handles player fines and they were able to get the penalty down to $2,500.

Kroenke is the primary owner of several professional sports franchises as chairman and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. He purchased the Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche at the same time in 2000.

Braun was the No. 21 overall pick by the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA draft and earned $2.8 million as a rookie this season.