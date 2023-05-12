NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 12 Schedule

0 of 3

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to fend off elimination three more times to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Toronto stayed alive in its Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers with a Game 4 win on Wednesday, and now it must win Friday's Game 5 on home ice to keep the series going for two more days.

Toronto's stars turned in their best game of the series to date in Game 4. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Mitch Marner need to replicate their Game 4 production to put Florida under some pressure.

Canada's other remaining Stanley Cup hopeful, the Edmonton Oilers, continue the most unpredictable second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights in Friday's second game.

Edmonton and Vegas traded victories in the first four games. The last three contests were won by three goals or more.

Connor McDavid and Co. must find a way to break the series trend to have a chance to close out the series at home in Game 6.

Vegas needs to find the offensive form it displayed in Games 1 and 3 to once again shift the balance of power in the series.