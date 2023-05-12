NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 12 Schedule

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 12 ScheduleMay 12, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs need to fend off elimination three more times to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.
Toronto stayed alive in its Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers with a Game 4 win on Wednesday, and now it must win Friday's Game 5 on home ice to keep the series going for two more days.
Toronto's stars turned in their best game of the series to date in Game 4. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Mitch Marner need to replicate their Game 4 production to put Florida under some pressure.
Canada's other remaining Stanley Cup hopeful, the Edmonton Oilers, continue the most unpredictable second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights in Friday's second game.
Edmonton and Vegas traded victories in the first four games. The last three contests were won by three goals or more.
Connor McDavid and Co. must find a way to break the series trend to have a chance to close out the series at home in Game 6.
Vegas needs to find the offensive form it displayed in Games 1 and 3 to once again shift the balance of power in the series.
May 12 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule
Game 5: Florida at Toronto (7 p.m. ET, TNT)
Game 5: Edmonton at Vegas (10 p.m. ET, TNT)
Toronto's Core Four Need Another Strong Showing
Toronto's "Core Four" played their best game of the Florida series to keep the Leafs alive for Game 5.
Marner and Nylander scored the two Toronto goals. Marner, Matthews, Nylander and Tavares combined for 16 of the 25 shots saved by Sergei Bobrovsky.
Each player entered Game 4 with two or fewer points in the series. Those totals were unacceptable for the leaders of a team that just fell flat in the opening three games against the Panthers.
Toronto still has not scored more than two goals in the series, but at least it matched Florida's defensive intensity in Game 4 with one concession.
The Leafs' top players need to be even better on Friday to avoid elimination. Their minimum requirement should be to contribute to three goals.
Florida's offense produced 10 goals in its three victories, and if the Panthers are better in front of net, the Leafs must match them.
An ideal start for Toronto would feature one or two goals in the opening 10 minutes to get the crowd on its side and shift all of the Game 5 pressure to the visitors.
If Toronto's top skaters play up to their potential and the fast start happens, the Leafs can at least send the series back to Florida for Game 6 on Sunday.
Florida just needs to keep playing its strong defensive style. The Panthers should take confidence in holding the Leafs to two goals on 25 shots. They need to find a way to score more than Game 4 to match whatever the Leafs produce in their attacking zone.
Unpredictable Edmonton-Vegas Continues
The Edmonton-Vegas series has been full of twists.
Vegas won Game 1 despite Leon Draisaitl's four-goal effort. Edmonton rallied to win in blowout fashion in Game 2, and then the two sides traded multi-goal wins in Alberta.
Neither side has gained control in the series, which makes Game 5 so fascinating from a neutral perspective.
Edmonton will try to follow up on its 4-1 win in Game 4 to bring the series back home with a chance to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Final.
The Oilers could use another big game out of Draisaitl, who only had one shot on goal and an assist in Game 4.
Draisaitl has 38 shots on target and 18 playoff points, so you would expect him to be more active in Game 5.
If Edmonton can partner a strong Draisaitl performance with its improved scoring depth from Game 4, it has a good chance of taking the win. Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored their first goals of the postseason on Wednesday.
Vegas needs to find its own depth on offense to pull away in Game 5. The Golden Knights are still waiting for William Karlsson and Reilly Smith's first goals of the series.
Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault have seven of the 13 goals in the series. Eichel and Marchessault have 41 combined shots. No other forward has more than eight attempts on goal.
If Vegas can find a way to get Karlsson, Smith and others going, it will improve its chances of not only winning Game 5, but also making a run to the Stanley Cup Final.