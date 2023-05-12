Nuggets 'Not Celebrating and Popping Champagne' After Beating Suns, HC Malone Says

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are heading to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years, but don't expect to see a massive celebration from the team now they have arrived at this moment.

Head coach Michael Malone told reporters after Thursday's 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns they aren't "celebrating and popping champagne and throwing water over each other because our goal wasn't to get to the Western Conference finals."

