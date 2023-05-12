X

    Nuggets 'Not Celebrating and Popping Champagne' After Beating Suns, HC Malone Says

    Adam WellsMay 12, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 11: Jamal Murray #27 and Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets are heading to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years, but don't expect to see a massive celebration from the team now they have arrived at this moment.

    Head coach Michael Malone told reporters after Thursday's 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns they aren't "celebrating and popping champagne and throwing water over each other because our goal wasn't to get to the Western Conference finals."

