    Suns' Kevin Durant on 'Embarrassing' Game 6 Loss to Nuggets: 'It Sucked'

    Adam WellsMay 12, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 11: Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns taps his head during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    Kevin Durant's first postseason run with the Phoenix Suns came to an end with a 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night.

    Addressing the media afterward, Durant called it "embarrassing" to have his season end in a blowout loss.

    "It sucked," he added.

