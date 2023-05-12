Suns' Kevin Durant on 'Embarrassing' Game 6 Loss to Nuggets: 'It Sucked'

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Kevin Durant's first postseason run with the Phoenix Suns came to an end with a 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night.

Addressing the media afterward, Durant called it "embarrassing" to have his season end in a blowout loss.

"It sucked," he added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.